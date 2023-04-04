Global security company G4S has left a lot of South Africans angry after not pitching to Parliament on Tuesday, 4 April

The company, which is at the centre of Thabo Bester's prison break, sent lawyers to appear on its behalf

South Africans found G4S's decision to abscond from the Parliamentary proceedings very disrespectful

CAPE TOWN - Global security company G4S Correctional Service (G4SCS) has failed to appear before Parliament to account for Thabo Bester's infamous prison escape, which caused a lot of outrage.

G4S has failed to appear before Parliament to explain how Thabo Bester escaped from prison.

Source: Getty Images

Bester escaped from the Magaung Correctional Service in Bloemfontein by faking his suicide. G4SCS operated the maximum security facility during the escape on 3 May 2022.

G4SCS sends lawyers to meet with Parliament watchdog

The security company was expected to meet with the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Tuesday, 4 April, but the big bosses sent their lawyers instead.

In a letter sent to Parliament, G4SCS bosses requested to be summoned to appear before the committee after the Easter break and also asked for Parliament protection.

According to News24, G4SCS said on Monday that it would not attend the committee's session, claiming that the company had not been invited.

Members of Parliament outraged by G4S's no-show in Parliament

Members of Parliament were left fuming when G4S failed to appear before Parliament.

EWN reports that Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Glynnis Breytenbach angrily stated that the security company seems to have something to hide because they would have pitched if they didn't.

"It's very clear that they have something to hide. If they had nothing to hide they would have been here. And the absolute contempt with which they have operated leaves me so outraged that I have a lot of trouble containing it," said Breytenbach.

Justice and Correctional Services Deputy Minister Patekile Holomisa accused G4S of disrespect and added that everyone was annoyed by the security company not appearing before the committee.

"Bayadelela. In my language, they are looking down on us," said Holomisa.

South Africans say G4S has something to hide regarding Thabo Bester's prison escape

@lungie_klaas said:

"So it seems like they know they will incriminate themselves "

@thee_adv said:

"This is what is wrong with our laws. No one is ever held accountable for anything. To defy parliament based on laws we created is astonishing. We need head to roll in this Bester issue."

@mgxekwa said:

"I hope the Parliamentary portfolio committee will not entertain the nonsensical request."

@MncubeJr said:

"There's obviously more to this than meets the eye"

Thabo Bester to face murder charge as evidence suggested fugitive may have killed during his prison break

Briefly News previously reported that the infamous prison escapee Thabo Bester might face additional charges as police have opened a case of murder against him.

An autopsy on the charred body found in Bester's cell revealed that the unidentified deceased individual had not died in a prison cell fire but was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, The Citizen reported.

The fugitive, also known as the Facebook rapist, was serving a life sentence at Mangaung Centre when a fire broke out in his prison cell.

