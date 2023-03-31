Private security firm Fidelity Services Group has offered a R100 000 reward for the capture of Thabo Bester

The Facebook rapist made a daring escape from Mangaung Correctional Services on 3 May 2022

South Africans don't think Fidelity is offering enough money in its reward and are insisting on an increase

JOHANNESBURG - The Fidelity Services Group has upped the ante in the hunt for escaped murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester.

Private security company Fidelity Group Services has offered a R100 000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Thabo Bester. Image: MDNnewss/Twitter & stock photo/Getty Images

The private security firm took to Facebook to offer a R100 00 award for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the so-called Facebook rapist.

Bester escaped from Mangaung Correctional Services on 3 May 2022 after faking his death by placing a body in his jail cell and setting it alight.

Thabo Bester's escape confirmed after DNA testing on charred body

The escape came to light after the Correctional Services Department confirmed that the charred body was not a DNA match for Bester.

The department has since set up a track and tracing team to find Bester, who was rumoured to be lying low in a mansion in Sandton, Johannesburg but has since moved on and gone into hiding.

If the Facebook rapist is captured, he will face a charge of murder for the charred body found in his cell and an additional charge of escape from lawful custody, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans want Fidelity to increase the reward for Thabo Bester's arrest

Citizens have called on the private security company to increase the reward, given that Bester is a dangerous criminal.

Below are some comments:

@Kathy57231586 said:

"I would imagine it’ll take a few more zeroes as you’ll probably be in danger - can’t even trust security these days."

@walterdimama added:

"Too little. They must increase it. The risk is too much."

@ImOuttaNames2 claimed

"Thabo Bester would definitely pay more to keep people quiet."

Mzwa Maphumulo requested:

"Make it R10 000 000, guys, this guy is worth more, I'm telling you."

Nobuhle Omuhle claimed:

"I know but I want R5 mil."

