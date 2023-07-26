One of the men accused in the 2018 Ngcobo police massacre, Siphesihle Tatsi, has pleaded guilty to all counts

Tatsi was a member of the Mancoba Seven Angels Church cult, which was responsible for the murder of several cops

The 23-year-old testified that the cult treated them like soldiers, and they were forced to commit various crimes

NGOCOBO - One of the six men accused of the 2018 Engcobo police massacre has pleaded guilty on all 22 counts.

23-year-old Siphesihle Tatsi has pleaded guilty to the 2018 cop massacre in the Eastern Cape. Images: @Am_Blujay/Twitter & Doug Berry/Stock Photo

Siphesihle Tatsi, 23, and five members of the Mancoba Seven Angels cult were arrested at the compound after police were alerted about their hideout.

According to eNCA, Tatsi was handed a 241-year sentence by the Mthatha High Court but will only spend 18 years behind bars.

Mancoba Seven Angels Church cult members murder police officers

According to City Press, Tatsi and his co-accused Andani Monco, 30, Siphosomzi Tshefu, 24, Kwanele Ndlwane, 22, Phumzile Mhlatywa, 46, and Phuthumile Mancoba were members of a cult run by seven brothers.

In February 2018, the church cult members reportedly entered a police station and stole 10 firearms. They shot at police officers and escaped with a police van with two cops inside.

The police officers were later found shot execution style. After killing the police officers, they robbed an ATM.

The police tracked down the suspects at the church compound, which led to a police shootout. Three of the Seven Angels brothers and four cult members were killed in a hail of bullets.

The accused were charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit an offence, possession of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice, among others.

Cult member testifies they were treated like soldiers

Tatsi told the court about his desire to change his life during sentencing. According to Daily Maverick, the children who grew up in the cult were prohibited from attending school and trained to be soldiers.

He explained that as soldiers, they were ordered to commit various crimes, and he felt that he had to kill the police officers because he would suffer grave consequences if he didn't.

Tatsi stated that he only got a taste of freedom the day he was arrested by the police and spoke of his desire to get an education while in prison.

South Africans criticise the wheels of justice

@MrTLeggedy said:

"Probably one of those concurrent sentences, oke will be out in 12.5 years for ‘exemplary behaviour…’ Why did it take so long? What’s the real sentence?"

@ZaidelJenny said:

"So the dude will probably serve 5 years and get parole because he will be rehabilitated."

@Fundo_dagreat said:

"Why did this case take so long?"

@Kux_Sav said:

"In SA, nobody ever serves a life sentence am positive after 25 years, he must be considered for parole this sentencing is just to make it a bit dramatic."

