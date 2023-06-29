Momokete Lucy Moea, the 70-year-old woman who was brutally murdered by her grandson, was laid to the rest

The 30-year-old grandson reportedly stuffed her body in a steel truck with multiple stab wounds

The grandson admitted to the crime and claimed he murdered her because he was part of a cult

ALIWAL NORTH - A 70-year-old woman brutally murdered by her grandson was finally laid to rest on Thursday, 29 June, in Joe Gqabi, Aliwal North.

Momokete Lucy Moea's funeral was held on Thursday, 29 June. Image: DarrenMower

Source: Getty Images

Momokete Lucy Moea was reported missing by her granddaughter, who took the Eastern Cape police to the home she shared with her grandson.

Granny brutally murdered by her grandson found in a trunk

According to News24, upon arrival at the house, the police questioned the 30-year-old grandson about his grandmother's whereabouts. He finally led the police to a steel trunk where he stuffed his grandmother's body.

The man's grandmother was found with multiple stab wounds, and he was immediately taken into police custody.

He briefly appeared at the Aliwal North Magistrate's Court on Monday, 26 June and is expected to make another appearance next week for his bail application.

Grandson who murdered his granny claimed to be part of a cult

Speaking on eNCA, Moea's niece said the grandson admitted to killing his grandmother because he was part of a cult.

The relative added that the grandson seemed disheartened that Moea's remains were discovered because the true test from the cult was still to come.

"He did admit to the crime saying that he belongs to a certain cult. He was very devastated that they uncovered the remains of my aunt. He said the best part of the true test was about to come. Apparently, killing was not the true test," she said.

The niece added that the grandson intended to chop up his grandmother because he acquired a butcher machine. Bizarrely, the grandson was reportedly angry that he could not keep his grandmother's body parts.

"He says he needs to have proof for his cult members to show that he did this act by himself. So, having some [body] parts as proof shows that you did the act. He says if he doesn't bring proof, they will think that someone did the job for him," she added.

The niece said the grandson stated that he would be elevated in the cult and get paid if he showed proof that he murdered his grandmother.

Source: Briefly News