The KwaZulu Natal police have arrested three suspects for stabbing a father and son at a beach in Durban

The father was trying to defend his son from the attackers and ended up getting wounded for his efforts

His son unfortunately passed away on the scene from the deadly stab wounds before assistance could arrive

DURBAN - The police have arrested three suspects believed to have stabbed a father and his son at Durban South Beach.

The 21-year-old son was killed, and the 46-year-old father was injured during the incident on Saturday afternoon.

The KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshounda told TimesLIVE that the deceased told his father that he was assaulted by multiple men. The father and the deceased then approached the group of men, which led to a physical confrontation.

The three suspects allegedly took out their knives and stabbed the father and his son.

Netshounda said the son was declared dead at the scene and the father was rushed to the hospital to treat his multiple stab wounds.

The three suspects were arrested at the beach.

A few comments from South Africans below:

Seiso Othoane said:

"Go to Durban at your own risk. If it ain't E-coli you get shot."

Ismail Ahmed stated:

"Well as things stand, Durban is no longer a safe and enjoyable holiday destination. Thanks to the ANC criminal enterprise."

Nhlanhla Mthembu wrote:

"It seems as if SA is not ready to host tourists anymore. Look, a few months back, thugs killed an innocent tourist in Kruger National Park. SA is not a safe place."

Bingza Cibi mentioned:

"We are living in a world of dangerous wild animals everywhere you go, we must carry a weapon."

Nthabiseng Leonorah said:

"Mara Durban beaches are full of nyaopes shame, it's not even new."

Abram Manzi suggested:

"Bring back the death sentence, the time for debating and reasoning is over now."

