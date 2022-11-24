A 20-year-old Grade 11 student has been fatally stabbed after a fight broke out at a Free State school

The Free State education department suspects that the stabbing is related to a gang-related feud

The incident is the second suspected gang-related stabbing to occur in a SA school in the past two weeks

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

BLOEMFONTEIN - Violence and disorder has infiltrated South African schools. This after a 20-year-old Free State learner was stabbed to death in Rocklands on Tuesday, 22 November, in what authorities believe is a gang-related feud.

A Grade 11 Pupil was stabbed to death in suspected gang violence. Image: stock photo

Source: Getty Images

According to the Free State Department of Education spokesperson Howard Ndaba, the incident occurred when a violent fight broke out between a group of boys. The brawl escalated when the Grade 11 learner was brutally stabbed.

Ndaba added that the boy was rushed to a nearby clinic, however, the 20-year-old succumbed to his wounds while receiving medical treatment. Ndaba said the matter had been handed over to the police, News24 reported.

The incident at the Free State school is eerily similar to the one which occurred last week, Thursday, 17 November, when A 21-year-old Grade 11 learner stabbed a fellow pupil to death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The incident occurred at Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein, Gauteng. Steve Mabona, the spokesperson for Gauteng education, said the victim was stabbed in the chest and succumbed to his wounds while receiving medical attention at a clinic.

Mabona said that the fight might be related to gangsterism. The 21-year-old stabber was arrested following the incident, IOL reported.

South Africans react to violence in Mzansi schools

Citizens are concerned with the prevalence of violence in the nation's educational institutions:

Below are some reactions:

@FreeSpi99240622 commented:

"Taught this way by their peers and the community... People can't fight without a weapon."

@Deborah11071921 asked:

"Why the innocent babies?"

@Mike68232432 added:

"We don't need this violence engulfing our society. It has to stop."

@MokoneZach claimed:

"Its no longer save in our schools."

@MandlaMbuli1 stated:

"Lawlessness has shown its ugly head in every sphere of our society. This is happening in our lifetime, and some of us are doing nothing about it. Some of us are happy with the status quo."

Matric pupils and teachers attacked during study session at school, KZN education MEC calls for swift arrests

In another story, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer called for police to areest the criminals responsible for attacking and robbing matric students and teachers at Georgetown High School.

The brazen attack happened during a study session at the school on Saturday evening, 12 November. According to Frazer, three armed men allegedly broke into the high school and held a security guard at gunpoint, demanding office keys.

The security guard bravely refused to give the criminals the keys, and the robbers subsequently decided to shoot at the padlocks to break them open. When that failed, the gunmen climbed over the wall to enter the classroom where the students were studying. Daily News reported that the armed men robbed the matric pulis of other cell phones and money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News