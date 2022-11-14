Mbali Frazer, the MEC for the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, has called for the arrest of three armed men who stormed a Pietermaritzburg high school

The assailants attacked and robbed matric students and teachers during a night study session at Georgetown High School in Pietermaritzburg

Frazer called on the community to bring the brazen criminals to justice and bring an end to their reign of terror

PIETERMARITZBURG - KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer has called for police to areest the criminals responsible for attacking and robbing matric students and teachers at Georgetown High School.

Matric pupils and teachers were assaulted and robbed at a Pietermaritzburg high school. Image: Stock image & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The brazen attack happened during a study session at the school on Saturday evening, 12 November. According to Frazer, three armed men allegedly broke into the high school and held a security guard at gunpoint, demanding office keys.

The security guard bravely refused to give the criminals the keys, and the robbers subsequently decided to shoot at the padlocks to break them open. When that failed, the gunmen climbed over the wall to enter the classroom where the students were studying. Daily News reported that the armed men robbed the matric pulis of other cell phones and money.

Frazer added that she was shocked and disappointed by the attack and called for the community to help police identify the robbers. The MEC warned that if the criminals are not arrested, they will continue to terrorise schools in the area and the community, TimesLIVE reported.

Mpumalanga learners undressed and robbed at school hostel

The attack at Georgetown High School is similar to an attack on learners at a school hostel in White River earlier in August.

According to IOL, seven criminals stormed the hostel, forced the learners to undress then searched them, robbing the students of their cell phones and laptops.

Matric pupils allegedly burn down KZN school in retaliation to Matric Dance cancellation

In another story, Briefly News reported that Kanye Kanye High School in northern KwaZulu-Natal was set alight allegedly by disappointed matric students on Saturday, 29 October.

Though authorities aren't certain that the students are to blame, the suspected arson coincides with the school management's decision to postpone the matric dance last week.

According to the National Freedom Party (NFP), the postponement of the matric dance incited anger and protest from the pupils, starting on Wednesday, 26 October, East Coast Radio reported.

