A northern KwaZulu-Natal school has been decimated after being set alight on Saturday 29, October

The main suspects in the fire are the matric students who had been protesting the postponement of their matric dance during the week

The National Freedom Party said the fire was a blow to the Zululand district, as Kanye Kanye High School was one of the best in the district

DUMBE - Kanye Kanye High School in northern KwaZulu-Natal was set alight allegedly by disappointed matric students on Saturday, 29 October.

Angry matric pupils allegedly set their high school alight in protest of postponed matric dance. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Though authorities aren't certain that the students are to blame, the suspected arson coincides with the school management's decision to postpone the matric dance last week.

According to the National Freedom Party (NFP), the postponement of the matric dance incited anger and protest from the pupils, starting on Wednesday, 26 October, East Coast Radio reported.

The arson incident occurred just before the students were supposed to begin their final exams on Monday, 31 October.

The NFP has called on the Department of Education in KZN to intervene and has called out MEC Mbali Fraser to ensure that rural schools have access to security guards. The party claimed that had the school been guarded, the incident could have been avoided completely, IOL reported.

The party described the school as one of the best in the Zululand district, having excellent maths and science programmes. NFP secretary-general Cannan Mdlatshe added the fire was a setback to the district.

South Africans react to the suspected arson of the KZN high school

South Africans shared their frustrations and disappointments with the burning of the KZN school on social media.

Here are some reactions:

@AMotlere commented:

"Ai this country yho I give up "

@ThivhilaeliMk2 added:

"Generational curse."

@Celina48464346 claimed:

"Parents of those pupils should pay to rebuild the school, not our tax money."

@AdamsDbn stated:

"Apparently, this is the future of South Africa, what a scary thought."

