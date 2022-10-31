Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's ceremony was a historic event

Malema attended the ceremony, which officially recognised Misuzulu as the rightful king of the Zulu kingdom

The Red Berets leader also had a few negative things to say about the event and blamed the African National Congress for the shortcomings

DURBAN - Julius Malema, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader, has chastised the African National Congress for almost ruining King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's ceremony.

Source: Getty Images

The ceremony was held at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday, 29 October and was attended by thousands. The event was held by the government and President Cyril Ramaphosa to officially recognise Misuzulu as the rightful heir to the Zulu throne.

Ramaphosa also handed over a certificate to the Zulu King, signifying that he is the recognised Zulu Monarch under section 8(1) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act., reports TimesLIVE.

Malema was among the prominent public figures who attended the event alongside Misuzulu's uncle King Mswati III and more.

Malema posted on social media that the event was historic and saluted the people of KwaZulu-Natal for being well-disciplined. The Red Berets leader went on to say that the event almost collapsed because the ANC government did not provide adequate sound systems, stage and screens.

Malema also called on the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal to find out how much money was spent on the event and who the service providers were.

South Africans weigh in on Malema's comments

@LiberalsAreNaiv said:

"You could have just congratulated the Zulus for the beautiful historic event and ended there. But no, your second nature refused to stay hidden."

@BoniswaSiluma said:

"You angry because never received a gift "

@sigubude said:

"I'm sure you are also going to buy him a Mercedes Benz like what you did for the Eastern Cape king."

@StheNgcobo2 said:

"I’m with you, my leadership, the sound nearly ruined the historical event."

@Smah20010130 said:

"It was below par. I was also disappointed and embarrassed by the planning and organisation, especially at the main stage. It lacked that thing nje. Kodwa ke all at all, we now have a King MisiZulu kaZwelithini. That all matters."

President Ramaphosa promises to work with King Misuzulu in developing rural areas into places of prosperity

Briefly News previously reported that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was officially handed the certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium. During the ceremony, the president addressed the masses and promised to work together with the King to improve the country.

Ramaphosa said that King Misuzulu's official coronation was a significant moment in the country's history and will be passed down to upcoming generations.

The president recognized the importance of traditional leaders and their role in safeguarding the cultures and customs that inform the true identity of South Africans. He vowed that the government will work diligently with the monarch to develop rural areas so that people who live there prosper.

