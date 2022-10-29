Over 80 000 tourists will be arriving in Durban for King Misuzulu KaZwelithini's recognition ceremony

The city expects the economy to grow by R130 million and will be hosting prestigious guess coming from around the world

The boost in the economy will save 207 jobs, and hotels and restaurants are expected to be packed

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The ceremonial handover of the recognition certificate to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is expected to boost the Durban economy. Image: Phil Magakoe and Roger de la Harpe

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - King Misuzulu KaZwelithini will be handed a certificate of recognition at a ceremony taking place at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The City of Durban expects over 80 000 guests to attend the ceremony, including a former president and five kings.

The city estimated that the hospitality industry will be getting about R 65 million spent by visitors on accommodation, leisure activities and on restaurants. The overall Durban economy will be boosted by R130 million and keep 207 jobs, said the KwaZulu Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Sibonisa Duma.

According to Times Live, hotels in the city expect full occupancy, and MEC Siboniso Duma encouraged the people of KwaZulu Natal to show visitors from all over the world their warm hospitality.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“I also encourage our visitors to take the time to explore the myriad tourism activities KwaZulu-Natal has to offer, including world-class safari experiences, mouth-watering cuisine, nightlife experiences like no other and adventure activities that will last a lifetime."

South Africans on social media weighed in on the news online:

@SibukaZulu posted:

"I have never heard of such. A whole stadium and ceremony for a king to be handed a certificate by a government. Long live the King."

@DurbansFinest26

"Yay! But flood victims are still homeless, beaches are contaminated, and the city is filthy. Exactly who should be happy for R130 mill cos we all know it's never used for the people."

@john_msomi

"Siyabonga, but all this is twisted uBukhosi is supposed to recognize the Presidency, not the other way around. Colonial strategies are at their greater heights."

@band_zi

"This is meant to quash criticism from taxpayers who might be against the extravagant spending by the government on the event happening today."

@futureherman

"Yeah, right. The last visit by 80000 people to Durban was a riot."

King Misuzulu: Well wishes continue for newly crowned AmaZulu leader: “We are truly blessed”

Briefly News reported that an array of colours and jubilation filled the air at the KwaKhangela Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, as King Misuzulu kaZwelithini performed customs that declared him leader of the AmaZulu nation over the weekend.

The area saw a buzz of excitement and joy as the new king was ushered in to perform the all-important kraal ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News