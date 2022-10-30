President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to work alongside King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in developing rural areas

Ramaphosa made this speech at the King's ceremony of recognition at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban

The president also urged King Misuzulu to be a just leader that brings unity and peace to the Zulu Nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa commits to working with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Image: @PresidencyZA

DURBAN - King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was officially handed the certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium. During the ceremony, the president addressed the masses and promised to work together with the King to improve the country.

Ramaphosa said that King Misuzulu's official coronation was a significant moment in the country's history and will be passed down to upcoming generations.

The president recognized the importance of traditional leaders and their role in safeguarding the cultures and customs that inform the true identity of South Africans. He vowed that the government will work diligently with the monarch to develop rural areas so that people who live there prosper.

"I’m here to commit my government to working with His Majesty to change our people's t lives and transform our rural areas into places of development and prosperity. I do so to recognize that our traditional leaders are the true custodians of the cultures, the customers and traditions that make us who we are."

The President urged the King to embrace the huge responsibility of leading and unifying the AmaZulu nation to a prosperous future. He wished that his reign would be of compassion, justice, unity and peace, reported SABC News.

The King thanked the crowd at the Moses Mabhida Stadium and said that since his traditional coronation in August, he has felt the love and support. He vowed to work diligently for the AmaZulu nation.

King Misuzulu also recognized his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini and his pivotal role in progressing the nation.

"King Goodwill Zwelithini ka BhekuZulu was both the eldest and longest monarch. During his reign, he ensured that the Zulu people the monarchy is not only an institution for a ceremonial occasion but also an institution of value, contribution to the country’s public service, social cohesion, cultural heritage and economic imperativeness."

