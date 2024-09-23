A 30-year-old woman was arrested after she landed at OR Tambo International Airport from São Paulo, Brazil

X-rays revealed that the woman had foreign objects in her body, which later turned out to be cocaine bullets

Netizens believe that criminals are taking advantage of South Africa's laws when it comes to drug mules

South Africans want drug mules to face sterner punishments so that they won't try their luck at OR Tambo International. Image: @AthlendaM.

JOHANNESBURG - Does South Africa need stricter laws to stop people smuggling drugs into the country?

Many South Africans certainly believe so, citing that other countries in the world dealt with smugglers harshly.

Netizens are making the call after a 30-year-old drug mule was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport. The Namibian woman had landed in the country from São Paulo, Brazil, when she was arrested.

Cocaine found in passenger’s stomach

Acting on a tip-off that a drug mule would be arriving from Brazil, SAPS, SARS Customs, and immigration officials quickly intercepted the woman as she was making her way through immigration.

She was taken to a local hospital, where X-rays confirmed that she had foreign objects in her stomach. It later was revealed to be cocaine bullets.

Police were unable to determine the value of the drugs at the time, as the passenger was still trying to release all of them.

South Africans want tougher punishments in place

The arrest of the woman at the airport marks the tenth time that a drug mule has been nabbed at OR Tambo in the past two months.

Citizens are now calling for something to be done to prevent drug mules from taking advantage of the system.

@thobanishozi1 said:

“In Thailand she would be hung, but in the banana republic she's spending a night in jail.”

Mdu Mduduzi Mhayise added:

“If it was a South African person in another country, she was going to be sentenced to death like they did to Lesedi Molapisi in Bangladesh and our government didn't do anything. But here we know that she didn't even spend a night in prison. Mxm sies.”

John Nkhumise echoed those sentiments:

“These criminals are taking advantage of this country because we don't have the death penalty, and this must change. Or, when those criminals are arrested, they must serve life in prison without parole.”

Leonard Braggy said:

“Our laws must be toughened. Foreigners are undermining our country.”

While many focused on the punishment, Darius Beedles wanted to know how police got the drugs out:

“Did they give her Brooklax or Stameta?”

