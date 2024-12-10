Normal operations were restored at OR Tambo International Airport after a forced grounding due to supply chain issues

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) noted facing fuel challenges early on Monday, 9 December 2024, affecting flight

Air travellers were critical, taking to social media in droves to criticise the disruption and express their displeasure

Flights resumed in the afternoon after flight delays earlier during the day at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Flights have taken off again at the OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park following refuelling challenges.

Operations at Africa's busiest airport ground to a halt after supply chain issues put a cork in passengers' travel plans early on Monday, 9 December 2024.

OR Tambo flights resume after grounding

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) later said the fuel system was restored after trucks were dispatched to refuel the planes.

"Operations are currently back to normal [and] we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused," said ACSA.

"If you are still experiencing delays, please get in touch with your airline for further assistance. We appreciate your understanding."

In an earlier statement, the airport management company had said airlines would be unable to refuel aircraft as normal due to refuelling issues.

"As a result, some flights may experience delays. We understand the inconvenience, and technicians are working quickly to resolve it.

"We apologise for any disruptions and thank you for your understanding and patience."

Unimpressed air travellers critical

Sibusisiwe Lwandle, who had booked a FlySafair flight, told Briefly News she was among the scores of passengers who missed travelling due to the fiasco.

She described a harrowing, hours-long ordeal.

"It was terrible. Nobody knew what was going on. I had a flight scheduled for 5pm but there was a backlog from [about] 12pm," said a perturbed Lwandle.

"My flight was eventually cancelled at 8pm and they made no plan to accommodate us afterwards."

However, after rescheduling the flight multiple times, the airline canned it and offered passengers a contingency option for their travel.

"One, they could give you a voucher that you could reclaim and fly at any other time, or they would basically book the next morning's flight. There were no money refunds; they didn't give any money," explained Lwandle.

"But there were no provisions for accommodation or food. So basically, it's either you waited or cancelled and stayed over in Joburg. We opted to book a hotel and leave the next morning."

Lwandle also lamented the poor communication and conditions inside — culminating when throngs of travellers attempted to settle in for the night.

"There were still so many people when I left at 10pm. Most put blankets on the floor to sleep. This was outside the check-ins and boarding gates.

"All the chairs were full and some even under. It was such a mess. Some of them There were long queues to get to the lounge, and they couldn't get into the lounge. [Ultimately], there was nowhere to sit or to wait. It was hot. The air cons weren't working. Yeah, it was really bad."

On social media, flight passengers bemoaned the development, noting how the experience had rained on their parade.

Briefly News looks at the heated reactions.

@heidiamarok wrote:

"First, the pilots strike. Now, re-fuelling is a problem. Sounds like somebody forgot to order fuel."

@TheTembisa19216 said:

"Yho, they do this in December."

@SybilMatlhako added:

"They probably did not have petrol."

@myen76898 bemoaned:

"Sitting at NBO, waiting for our JNB flight. Not a peep out of the airline staff. Niks, nada, nothing."

@dawieklopper1 offered:

"This is another disgrace! Bad management."

SAA agrees deal with pilots

In related news, Briefly News reported that the South African Airways (SAA) pilot strike is finally over, and flights will take to the air again.

SAA confirmed an agreement was reached at 2am on 7 December, ending the strike, which began on 5 December after a salary dispute.

