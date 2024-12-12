The South African talented actor Pallance Dladla stunned in his new pictures on social media

The former Isibaya actor shared several stunning pictures of him shirtless on his Instagram page

Many netizens flooded the comment section, gushing over how handsome he looked

Pallance Dladla was stunned by his new pictures. Image: @pallancedladla

The South African seasoned actor Pallance Dladla had many fans and followers swooning over him on social media.

Pallance Dladla stuns in new pics

Former Isibaya actor Pallance Dladla made headlines on social media after he was cast alongside fashion designer and actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa in an epic Netflix drama series called Blood Legacy.

The incredibly talented actor recently shared a few snaps of himself looking ravishingly handsome on his social media page.

Dladla posted pictures of himself shirtless on his Instagram page and captioned them:

"Proof of life."

See the images below:

Netizens gush over Pallance Dladla

Shortly after the star shared the pictures on social media, many fans and followers gushed over how handsome he looked. Here's what they had to say:

official.akhona wrote:

"Sebenza lapho "Vusumuzi " sebenze kuze kuse."

cmwg0811 responded:

"That African chocolate be different."

deneokashe replied:

"Weeeeeeeena Wamanziii, I am catching up as we speak."

meet_miita commented:

"Oh indeed you’re alive."

ethan_charles_davids said:

"We’re already dying in this heat, and you’re not helping, sir."

queencess_kamo mentioned:

"My everyday crush bakithi."

Who is Pallance Dladla

Pallance Dladla is a South African actor known for several TV roles, particularly as Shadow in the 2019 Netflix drama Shadow. The actor has also won several awards, including the SAFTA Award.

Pallance Dladla's passion for acting started at an early age. In 2010, he wrote a play that was the runner-up in the Milk and Bread nationwide DALRO scholarship competition. He also won the ACT/DALRO/Nedbank Scholarships Development early in his career.

Sdumo Mtshali reflects on his career milestones

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Briefly News Entertainment Awards nominee Sdumo Mtshali recently spoke in an exclusive about his nomination and 14-year career in the South African film and TV industry.

Veteran actor Sdumo Mtshali is obsessed with his nomination for the Briefly News Awards. The star, who is nominated in the Best Actor category alongside other big names in the industry, including Thabo Mnguni, Sicelo Buthelezi, Mduduzi Mabaso and Pallance Dladla, said it's good to be appreciated and seen.

