South Africans expressed overwhelming love and appreciation for actors Sdumo Mtshali and Pallance Dladla's exceptional talent

The tweet sparked a conversation about the need for genuine acting skills in the industry

Fans reminisced about the impact of the reality talent show Class Act in creating true actors

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

South Africans gave Pallance Dladla and Sdumo Mtshali their flowers in a recent Twitter post. Images: @pallancedladla @sdumo.mtshali

Source: Instagram

In a recent tweet that has garnered tremendous attention, South Africans have shown immense love and appreciation for actors Sdumo Mtshali and Pallance Dladla.

South Africans showed love and celebrated Mtshali and Dladla's acting excellence

@KhumaloDanica highlighted the actors' talent and dedication to the craft in a tweet captioned:

"Sdumo Mtshali didn't win Class Act ngephutha. That man can ACT. Pallance Dladla didn't come 2nd by mistake either. I wish there was still Class Act so we can get real actors, not slay queens and slay kings pretending to be actors‍♂️"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Fans long for a return of authentic talent and true actors

Both Mtshali and Dladla have captivated audiences with their exceptional acting skills, leaving an indelible mark on South Africa's entertainment industry. Their ability to embody diverse characters and bring them to life on screen has earned them a special place in the hearts of many.

South Africans lauded the duo and their great achievements in the film industry.

@musaayanda_m said:

True. But Pallance came 3rd. There was a guy called Muzi who came second. He is late now. Personally I wanted Muzi to win not Sdumo.

@MlangeniSkay tweeted:

"Everything is a popularity contest now..."

@_sophi_sticated said:

"Looking at Abdul Khoza also."

@AnelisaMandy tweeted:

"That show created real actors, their products are clear."

@MolawaPabatso said:

"#AmstelClassAct And the judges were also top class...the likes of the late Moonyeenn Lee. It was the best talent show that ever happened to SA television."

@truly_vikki said:

"Like some of cast from Gqeberha The Empire wheeew they are terrible "

Sparky Xulu writes an emotional post after winning the Outstanding Supporting Actor Award at Royalty Soapie Awards

Briefly News reported on Sparky Xulu's emotional post after winning an award at the Royalty Soapie Awards.

Xulu was nominated alongside top actors like Sicelo Buthelezi, who plays Teddy in Gomora, Masilo Magoro, who plays Charles in Skeem Saam, Mpho Sibeko, who plays Dumisani Mokobane in The Estate, Lunga Mofokeng who plays Andile Dikana in The River and Lawrence Maleka who played Zolani in The River.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News