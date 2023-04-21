Mfundi Vundla has been in the industry for decades and is regarded as the godfather of the South African film and television industry

The producer has blessed Mzansi with one of the most popular and longest-running television shows, Generations

Vundla will receive the Order of Ikhamanga Silver for his immense contribution to the entertainment industry

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mfundi Vundla is getting the honour he deserved. The film producer is what many call "a celebrity among celebrities". Some fans may not recognise his face but almost all celebrities know and respect him.

‘Generations: The Legacy’ creator Mfrundi Vundla is set to be honoured for his contribution to the industry. Image: @PopPulseSA

Source: Twitter

Vundla has been in the industry for years, creating TV shows that have left a mark on the country.

Mfundi Vundla set to be honoured with the Order of Ikhamanga Silver

According to ZAlebs, the Order of Ikhamanga Silver is bestowed by a country's president to individuals who have had immense and recognizable contributions to the spheres of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism, and sports.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to SowetanLIVE, Vundla will be honoured alongside the industry heavyweights including producer and playwright Duma Ndlovu, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, Bongiwe Dhlomo-Mautloa, producer Mthuthuzeli Ben Nomoyi, Solomon Popoli Linda and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

Generations: The Legacy cast congratulates Mfundi Vundla on being honoured with Order of Ikhamanga Silver

The cast of Generations: The Legacy issued a lengthy message congratulating the producer and director. The statement stated that the cast is proud that Mfundi Vundla's immense contribution to the industry is finally getting recognition. Part of the statement read:

"Generations: The Legacy is proud to celebrate and congratulate our creator, Mfundi Vundla, for being bestowed the Order of Ikhamanga Silver in recognition of his contribution to the arts and culture in South Africa. Since the dawn of democracy, Mr Vundla has been a stalwart and consistent creator of impactful stories that have shaped the aspirations and hopes of South Africans."

Mfundi Vundla roasted for Generations: The Legacy changes, Mzansi wants the SABC 1 soapie to be “cancelled”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Generations: The Legacy producer Mfundi Vundla trended after news broke that he's bringing back old Generations characters. Rapulana Seiphemo and Connie Ferguson are coming back to spice things up on the SABC 1 soapie.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter to announce that the character of Karabo Moroka, played by Connie, and that of Tau Mogale, played by Rapulana, are coming back on the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News