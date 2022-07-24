South Africans took to the internet to share their joy at the women's team's victory at the Women's African Cup of Nations final

Banyana Banyana became the champions of Africa after a 2-1 victory over Morrocco in Rabat on Saturday night

Mzansi took to the internet to share their reactions to the amazing performance of the female football team

Banyana Banyana shocked the world with their impressive 2-1 victory over Morrocco in Rabat on Saturday night.

The South African women's football team hoisted the silverware and was crowned the champions of Africa.

South Africa's female football team, Banyan Banyana, have made the country proud. Photo credit: @Banyana_Banyana

Source: Twitter

Mzansi was over the moon following the Women's African Cup of Nations final which caused shockwaves through South African football.

The team will be awarded a R400 000 bonus per player for their hard work. In addition, they are being hailed as heroes by South Africans back at home.

Mzansi celebrates the champions of Africa on the internet

@Milwane:

"Pabi Copper once said...

#Banyana ba ke bafana ⚽

We proud of you Queens ❤️"

@KingRonDeDon:

"Hilda Magaia's brace at #WAFCON2022 South Africa please show live for this ladies.. They have made us so much proud as a nation. I'm so happy

#banyana | Morocco | Motsepe | The Soil | Come to South Africa | Casper | SAFA #Amakhosi4Life #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022."

@GomomoM:

"My heart is full this morning because of these women!! Well Done #Banyana. You are representing us well. The sense of Pride I feel is second to none right now."

@KingRonDeDon

@Banyana_Banyana as the County we are very proud of you, weldone we will be waiting for to come back ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Good job ladies #WAFCON2022

#banyana | Morocco | Bafana Bafana | The Soil | Noko Matlou | Casper | SAFA #Amakhosi4Life #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022"

"Open your wallet": Bonang slams Nathi Mthetwa for praising Banyana Banyana

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba has again shaded Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa. The media personality slammed the politician after he praised Banyana Banyana for making it to the Women's African Cup of Nations final.

The reality TV star suggested that Mthethwa should reward the women soccer stars with money after their semi-final victory over Zambia instead of a mere congratulatory message. Queen B took to the timeline to take shots at Mthethwa.

According to TshisaLIVE, the TV presenter suggested that Mthethwa is a "useless" government official. Taking to Twitter to respond to Mthethwa's message, Bonang Matheba said:

"Please. These girls deserve money! Open. Your. Wallet. Akere you want an orchestra?! So d*mn useless! Resign."

