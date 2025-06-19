Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly signed Fiston Mayele from Pyramids FC in a deal worth R45 million

The Congolese striker scored against Sundowns in the CAF Champions League final and has scored 41 goals in Egypt

Kaizer Chiefs and Saudi clubs were also in the race, but Sundowns secured a three-year contract with the 30-year-old

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly edged out rivals Kaizer Chiefs and foreign clubs in the battle to sign Congolese striker Fiston Mayele, agreeing a deal worth R45 million with Egyptian side Pyramids FC.

Fiston Mayele battles Khuliso Mudau during a tense CAF Champions League final clash. Image: Mohamed Tageldin

Source: Getty Images

Mayele's transfer fee and contract details confirmed

According to Africafoot, the Brazilians have sealed a €2.2 million (approximately R45 million) deal, with Mayele expected to pen a three-year contract. The 30-year-old is set to depart Pyramids at the end of the current season and join the Betway Premiership champions for the 2025/26 campaign.

CAF Champions League star lands in Pretoria

Mayele is no stranger to South African football fans. He scored against Sundowns in the CAF Champions League final and has netted 41 goals during his stint in Egypt. Despite a modest return in 2024/25, six goals and two assists, his pedigree in high-stakes matches appears to have impressed the Sundowns hierarchy.

What does this mean for Shalulile and Mothiba?

The signing of Mayele puts pressure on existing Sundowns strikers. Peter Shalulile’s impact has waned in recent months, while Lebo Mothiba has yet to justify his move since joining in January. Mayele’s arrival could signal a reshuffle in Rhulani Mokwena’s forward options.

Foreign quota puzzle for Sundowns

Mayele’s foreign status presents a new headache for Sundowns, who already have international players like Marcelo Allende, Abdelmounaim Boutouil and Junior Mendieta on their books. The club may need to deregister or loan out one of its foreigners to comply with PSL regulations.

Chiefs and Saudi clubs miss out on prolific striker

Kaizer Chiefs were believed to be strongly interested in Mayele, alongside Saudi Pro League sides Al Riyadh, Al-Kholood, and Al-Khaleej. But it’s Sundowns who have landed the prized signature, reinforcing their dominance in the local transfer market.

The CAF Champions League final saw Fiston Mayele challenge Khuliso Mudau in Cairo. Image: Mohamed Tageldin

Source: Getty Images

Who Is Fiston Mayele?

Fiston Kalala Mayele is a 30-year-old Congolese striker born in Mbuji-Mayi, DR Congo. A proven goal-scorer across Africa, Mayele has earned a reputation for delivering in big games and thriving under pressure.

Career journey

AS Vita Club (DR Congo)

Rose to prominence with 26 goals in 42 appearances. Runner-up top scorer in the 2020/21 Linafoot season.

Young Africans (Tanzania)

Became a fan favourite with 50 goals in 54 games. Won back-to-back league titles and claimed the 2022/23 Golden Boot and CAF Confederation Cup top scorer honours.

Pyramids FC (Egypt)

Netted 19 goals in his debut season, including a goal in the Egypt Cup final and another in the CAF Champions League final against Sundowns, helping Pyramids to historic silverware.

International pedigree

DR Congo National Team

26 caps and 5 goals since his 2021 debut. A regular in AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.

Career highlights

Over 80 career goals

CAF Confederation Cup top scorer (2023)

Egypt Cup winner (2024)

CAF Champions League winner (2025)

Multiple league titles and Golden Boots across three countries

Chiefs criticised for losing key player to PSL rivals

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs were criticised for letting one of their exciting, talented player leave the club to join their Premier Soccer League rival.

The South African youngster is leaving the Soweto giants for a new team on a free transfer after the club failed to renew his contract.

Source: Briefly News