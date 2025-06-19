Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners starred in a 1-0 Club World Cup win over Ulsan HD, scoring the decisive goal after having two ruled out

Popular Manchester United TikTok creator NayeemUtd praised Rayner’s performance, urging the club to sign him immediately

The influencer’s passionate reaction went viral, calling Rayners the “carrier” of Sundowns and a must-have for United’s striker search

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A popular Manchester United content creator, known as NayeemUtd on TikTok, has called on the Premier League giants to snap up Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners following his standout display at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Sundowns registered their first-ever win in the global competition with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ulsan HD in a weather-delayed Group F encounter. The match, played in the early hours of Wednesday (SA time), saw the South African champions top their group after Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense played to a goalless draw.

The Bafana Bafana striker impressed fans and pundits on the global stage in Orlando. Image: @iqraamrayners

Source: Instagram

Rayners shines despite disallowed goals

Rayners had the ball in the back of the net three times in the first half alone. However, only one of the goals was allowed to stand. His first was ruled out for handball, and another for offside.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South African international Rayners, who joined Masandawana from Stellenbosch FC last summer, scored the only goal of the game as the Brazilians secured all three points to go on top of Group F ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense.

“Bring him to Old Trafford”: NayeemUtd

NayeemUtd, known for his humorous and passionate Manchester United videos, was left in awe by Rayner’s performance. Taking to TikTok, he exclaimed:

“Iqraam Rayners… Iqraam Rayners! This guy is HIM. Manchester United better sign him this summer.”

The influencer added that Rayners could have netted a hat-trick in just 30 minutes, had he stayed onside and avoided a “Maradona-style” handball.

“He’s the reason Sundowns are going to the round of 16. He’s the carrier of that team—bring him to Manchester United right now!”

The Mamelodi Sundowns forward delivered a standout performance in South Africa’s Club World Cup opener. Image: @iqraamrayners

Source: Instagram

United’s striker search continues

With Manchester United still in the market for a striker, Rayner’s performance is sure to raise eyebrows beyond just fan circles. While the Red Devils have been linked with Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt, NayeemUtd believes Rayners is the answer to the club’s attacking woes.

As Sundowns continue their Club World Cup campaign, Rayners’ heroics have not only inspired fans back home but now have supporters abroad asking if he could be the next South African to play in the English top flight.

Thembinkosi Lorch shines for Wydad Casablanca

Briefly News previously reported that Thembinkosi Lorch stole the spotlight in Wydad Casablanca’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City at the FIFA Club World Cup, delivering a standout performance full of hunger, flair, and aggression.

On loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, the South African winger impressed with his fearless approach and creativity, raising questions about a potential permanent move to the Moroccan giants.

While Wydad struggled overall, Lorch emerged as the team’s brightest spark, using the global stage to remind the football world of his talent and push for redemption after years of inconsistency.

Source: Briefly News