"Iqraam Rayners Is Him" : Manchester United TikTok Star Urges Club to Sign Sundowns Striker
- Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners starred in a 1-0 Club World Cup win over Ulsan HD, scoring the decisive goal after having two ruled out
- Popular Manchester United TikTok creator NayeemUtd praised Rayner’s performance, urging the club to sign him immediately
- The influencer’s passionate reaction went viral, calling Rayners the “carrier” of Sundowns and a must-have for United’s striker search
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
A popular Manchester United content creator, known as NayeemUtd on TikTok, has called on the Premier League giants to snap up Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners following his standout display at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Sundowns registered their first-ever win in the global competition with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ulsan HD in a weather-delayed Group F encounter. The match, played in the early hours of Wednesday (SA time), saw the South African champions top their group after Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense played to a goalless draw.
Rayners shines despite disallowed goals
Rayners had the ball in the back of the net three times in the first half alone. However, only one of the goals was allowed to stand. His first was ruled out for handball, and another for offside.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
South African international Rayners, who joined Masandawana from Stellenbosch FC last summer, scored the only goal of the game as the Brazilians secured all three points to go on top of Group F ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense.
“Bring him to Old Trafford”: NayeemUtd
NayeemUtd, known for his humorous and passionate Manchester United videos, was left in awe by Rayner’s performance. Taking to TikTok, he exclaimed:
“Iqraam Rayners… Iqraam Rayners! This guy is HIM. Manchester United better sign him this summer.”
The influencer added that Rayners could have netted a hat-trick in just 30 minutes, had he stayed onside and avoided a “Maradona-style” handball.
“He’s the reason Sundowns are going to the round of 16. He’s the carrier of that team—bring him to Manchester United right now!”
United’s striker search continues
With Manchester United still in the market for a striker, Rayner’s performance is sure to raise eyebrows beyond just fan circles. While the Red Devils have been linked with Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt, NayeemUtd believes Rayners is the answer to the club’s attacking woes.
As Sundowns continue their Club World Cup campaign, Rayners’ heroics have not only inspired fans back home but now have supporters abroad asking if he could be the next South African to play in the English top flight.
Thembinkosi Lorch shines for Wydad Casablanca
Briefly News previously reported that Thembinkosi Lorch stole the spotlight in Wydad Casablanca’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City at the FIFA Club World Cup, delivering a standout performance full of hunger, flair, and aggression.
On loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, the South African winger impressed with his fearless approach and creativity, raising questions about a potential permanent move to the Moroccan giants.
While Wydad struggled overall, Lorch emerged as the team’s brightest spark, using the global stage to remind the football world of his talent and push for redemption after years of inconsistency.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a passionate sports journalist with six years of experience covering African and global sports. Harrison provides sharp analysis, engaging commentary, and compelling storytelling. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za