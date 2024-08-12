Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of South African international this summer

The Brazilians' coach Manqoba Mngqithi confirmed the deal after MTN8 clash with Polokwane City

The Premier Soccer League champions beat Kaizer Chiefs to the signing of the Bafana Bafana striker

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has confirmed the signing of Bafana Bafana star Iqraam Rayners amid links with Kaizer Chiefs.

The South African international was linked with a move to the Glamour Boys this summer, but the Brazilians showed more seriousness by moving faster to get the striker.

Rayners will be the latest addition to Masandawana's squad this summer, joining them from Premier Soccer League rivals Stellenbosch FC.

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of Iqraam Rayners from Premier Soccer League side Stellenbosch FC amid links with Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: Twitter

Mngqithi confirms Rayners' signing for Sundowns

According to FARPost, Mngqithi, in an interview after Sundowns' 1-0 win over Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-final, confirmed that the club has added Rayners to their ranks.

The South African tactician is glad that the Bafana Bafana star will join the PSL champions and explained where he would be most needed.

"As for Iqraam, we are happy to have him because he will add something to the club," the Mamelodi Sundowns manager said.

"I'm looking at him more for the Champions League than in the PSL. As much as he will help us in the PSL, in the Champions League, he will give us something more."

Sundowns will face Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 semi-final, and Mngqithi confirmed it would be nice to have Rayners before the tie, which would give the Brazilians an added advantage.

"And on the issue of Iqraam, by the way, it will be nice to have him," he added.

Rayners was one of the best strikers in the PSL last season and had a fantastic campaign with the Stellies, scoring 17 goals and registering four assists in 39 games in all competitions.

Mngqithi backed for success at Mamelodi Sundowns

Source: Briefly News