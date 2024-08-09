South American player Matías Esquivel has flown back to Argentina to join his former side, Club Atlético Talleres, on loan

The 25-year-old Argentian is set to leave Masandawana despite only joining the club in January 2024

Local football fans expressed their confusion over the move on social media as they felt Esquivel was not given a chance to shine in Mzansi

Despite only joining Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2024, Argentinan Matías Esquivel has left Mzansi to rejoin his former side, Club Atlético Talleres.

The 25-year-old midfielder is set to rejoin his former side on loan with an option to buy after nine appearances for Sundowns.

Mamelodi Sundowns player Mathias Esquivel could rejoin his former club. Image: Gustavo Garello/Jam Media and Masandawana/Twitter.

Esquivel's potential departure from the club will result in the side featuring one fewer player from South America after they signed Brazilian Arthur Sales ahead of next season.

Matías Esquivel's return to former side imminent

Sundowns have accepted a bid for Esquivel, according to the tweet below:

According to an iDiski Times source, Sundowns has accepted the bid while the club is reportedly searching for a new coach ahead of next season.

The source said:

"The deal has appeased both parties, with Sundowns in line to secure a profit should the permanent transfer materialise at the end of his loan."

Fans are confused by Sundowns

Local football fans expressed their confusion over the move on social media, feeling that the 25-year-old did not get enough time to impress.

Mogomotsi Proqnosiz noticed something:

"He is a very good player, but you can see how happy he is to run away. It's like he saw something and is trying to run away."

Thabiso Lebea said Sundowns did not give the player a chance:

"They haven't even given this guy a chance to play."

Lesego Makobo says the South American will be back:

"See you soon, player."

Nico Mogapi praised Esquivel:

"He is a good player. Unlucky to not be given a chance to play."

Mxolisi Tyam Wale Lithabo blasted Sudowns:

"Sundowns is confusing us as fans."

