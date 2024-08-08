Ahead of the next season, Mamelodi Sundowns could face a major change to their coaching staff

Currently, Manqoba Mngqithi holds the top role, however, reports suggest Masandawana are still interested in hiring a European coach

Local football fans blasted Sundowns on social media, saying the club are messing around just days before the new season starts

Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly still working on changing their coaching staff, and reports suggest they are interested in French tactician Patrice Carteron.

The PSL champions parted ways with Rhulani Mokwena at the end of last season and have since hired Steve Komphela, while Manqoba Mngqithi has taken up the head coaching role.

French coach Romain Folz could be joined by compatriot Patrice Carteron at Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Masandawana and Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto.

Source: UGC

Ahead of next season, Sundowns hired Frenchman Romain Folz as an assistant to Mngqithi, and reports suggest the former AmaZulu FC coach could be groomed for the top role.

Mamelodi Sundowns face coaching changes

Sundowns could hire a new coach, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Sundowns are still looking for a new coach despite Mnqithi's plans to play more attacking football next season.

The source said:

"Yes, coach Manqoba [Mngqithi], Romain [Folz] and Steve [Komphela] are the ones running things at the moment, but the club haven't stopped looking for a European head coach. One of the coaches they are looking at and have been monitoring is Patrice Carteron [coach of Qatar side Umm Salal]."

Fans blast Sundowns

Local football fans blasted SUndowns on social media, believing the talks about coaching changes could damage the PSL champions.

Amilcar Andre Come is a fan of Folz:

"Good coach, bright future."

Mvangwana Dila blasted Sundowns:

"Sundowns has lost it; the first team is definitely on autopilot."

Monnawe Mokwepa is ignoring the coaching situation:

"Good luck on Sunday, Masandawana."

TheEvolution OfJoseph Moraba says Sundowns need to sort themselves out:

"Everything at Sundowns is a mess. They talk too much."

Mbokàzï ThæBísòw is curious:

"I wonder what will happen if Sundowns don't win any cup."

