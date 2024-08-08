Kamo Mphela is expected to perform at the upcoming Miss South Africa finale

The Amapiano sensation joins several other local entertainers set to blaze the stage with their talents as Mzansi eagerly waits to see who gets crowned

However, South Africans are still pressed about the latest developments in the Chidimma Adetshina scandal and called for action from the organisation

Kamo Mphela joins several artists set to perform at the Miss SA finale. Images: kamo_mphelaxx

Source: Instagram

Kamo Mphela is set to grace the Miss South Africa stage for the finale after the organisers revealed the complete lineup.

Kamo Mphela takes on Miss SA stage

As Mzansi approaches the finale of the Miss South Africa 2024 competition, the organisers have officially announced the complete lineup.

Amapiano sensation, Kamo Mphela, is expected to set the stage ablaze with her infectious tunes and effortless dance moves on 10 August 2024, which many forsee will be a night to remember.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to TimesLIVE, the Dalie hitmaker will join Jesse Clegg, Zoë Modiga, Andiswa Gebashe, and Lebo Mashile, who will dazzle the crowd with their talents.

Mzansi reacts to Miss South Africa finale

While the organisers continue to promote the finale, netizens are far from excited after details of Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship came to light and demanded answers from Miss South Africa:

_tebogo asked:

"Are you telling me ticket sales, publicity, and this pageant is far more important than addressing the social issue we have in South Africa of identity theft resulting in innocent children being deprived of state resources?"

mahle_moshokgo demanded:

"So you're keeping quiet about Chichi? Release a statement like Home Affairs did."

faith_sello90 was frustrated:

"Do you guys understand that a South African child doesn’t have an ID today because her mother’s identity was stolen? This is actually heartbreaking."

nakho_konke_miya taunted:

"Well, well, well!"

cinnamon_girrrrlll was disappointed:

"Miss SA has lost credibility. A bunch of sellouts."

tinahhturnerr was suspicious:

"Your silence is extremely questionable."

psokudela posted:

"The organisation keeps showing the middle finger to the entire country."

DJ Sbu takes huge knock over Chidimma

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Sbu's YouTube channel seemingly suffering after he declared support for Chidimma Adetshina.

Mzansi was relieved and vowed to cancel Sbu for standing against the country, saying he should have kept his opinions to himself.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News