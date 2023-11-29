Kamo Mphela has announced that her Dalie music video has reached one million views after being released four days later

The Amapiano singer and dancer had her fans to thank for this achievement, lauding their unwavering support

Mphela also mentioned that this achievement came just in time for her 24th birthday celebration

Kamo Mphela's 'Dalie' music video is a hit on YouTube. Image: @Kamo_mphelaxx

Source: Instagram

Talented Amapiano singer and dancer Kamo Mphela has announced that her Dalie music video has reached one million views.

Kamo celebrates Dalie's success

The song took over TikTok and was the staple song for all the trends. It was only fair for Kamo to make a music video for the hit song.

After being released four days later, the song reached a million views. Taking to her Instagram page, Kamo celebrated this milestone with a sweet message to her fans, which go by the collective Kiki gang.

To top it off, she also celebrated her 24th birthday, which was the cherry on top.

"Birthday moood Dalie also hit 1M views in 4 days. God has been amazing. Big Shout out to Toss."

Kamo thanks her fans for helping her reach this success

The Amapiano star had her fans to thank for this achievement, lauding their unwavering support.

"Happy birthday to myself, I’d love to thank the lord for everything that has happened this year. Shout out to the KiKi gang for your support through this journey of life."

Kamo also shared a video of her and Toss doing their signature choreography for the song.

Dalie goes gold in 6 days

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kamo Mphela announced that her song Dalie reached gold in six days.

"Dalie went gold in 6 days, truly would love to thank god & everyone supporting. It’s been a long journey but I’d honestly love to proudly pour my heart to God for his grace in this period. Ngiyabonga & a big s/o to my team let’s go harder."

The song became an instant hit on TikTok.

