House music DJ Prince Kaybee has marked an amazing milestone with his music for 2023

Spotify released the annual report for his music, showing an astonishing 10.7 million streams

He was amazed by the numbers, confessing that he didn't expect them to be that high because of the lack of effort he put into his music

House music DJ Prince Kaybee is ending 2023 with a bang after headlining with bad publicity the entire year.

Prince Kaybee's music yielded great Spotify results in 2023. Images: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

The biggest scandal that rocked the Charlotte hitmaker was being accused by raunchy influencer, Cyan Boujee, of leaking "their" saucy sneaky link.

Prince Kaybee celebrates 10.7 million views on Spotify

He posted on his Instagram a report by Spotify that in 2023, his music was listened to by 1.5 million listeners in 180 countries for 819K hours. Moreover, he hit the milestone of 10.7 million views on the music channel.

Kaybee celebrated by admitting that he hadn't put in enough effort to his music and was blown away by the numbers and said:

"I didn’t really give music that much time this year, but to those that still fvcks with me, THANK YOU."

Check out Prince Kaybee's post below:

Prince Kaybee's fans congratulate him on his Spotify milestone

His followers were not as surprised as he because they knew their support for the musician, although there have been claims that he's now irrelevant since Amapiano took over from House music.

Here are some of their congratulatory messages that came through:

daisynconfucius sent her love:

"Namastey! Lots of love from India."

jealkin said:

"Ayyyye! Love your sound!"

daviness_mak assured him:

"You're still my guy."

djbullot hyped him:

"You actually did, it was amazing! Waiting for more."

_.beekay10 shared:

"'Umenitosha' has carried me."

djfellas concluded:

"Best in the game."

