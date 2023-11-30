Prince Kaybee clapped back at one of his gay fans who was hitting on him on Twitter

The star quickly responded to fan, and told him that he is definitely not gay

Mzansi was left in stitches after seeing the post of the gay fan shooting his shot on Prince Kaybee

Controversial music producer Prince Kaybee made headlines once again recently after one of his fans offered themselves to him publicly on social media.

Gay fan hits on Prince Kaybee

Social media is abuzz after a gay fan hits on Prince Kaybee on X, formerly Twitter. The Charlotte hitmaker was trending recently after a fan shared an online tweet shooting his shot at him.

But the controversial DJ quickly poured cold water on the fan's request, responding to him and telling them that he is straight and not gay.

Prince Kaybee wrote a tweet and said:

"Bro, I AM STRAIGHT!!!"

This post left many netizens in stitches after one of his fans took a brave step to hit on the star.

See the post below:

Netizens laugh at Prince Kaybee

Shortly after the post went viral, many netizens couldn't help but laugh at the star and shared their thought about the tweep who made a hit on Prince Kaybee. See some of the comments below:

@SifisoN95 said:

"Even spaghetti is not straight when it’s wet."

@phikelwa74 wrote:

"Uzoba strongo shame."

@Zack_here joked:

"They want you left and right. You are in demand ntate."

@Lonely_KasiBoii shared:

"I didn't mean to laugh, but these dudes really want you, Grootman. Maybe they see something in you that you haven't discovered yet coz every day, it's a new n*gga trying to flirt with you."

@matt_phakoe commented:

"Bafana Bana this year ba batla oba kame."

@Zastro_kt mentioned:

"Ba yeza."

Prince Kaybee divides the internet with opinion on shoes

In a previous report from Briefly News, Prince Kaybee shared his opinion on the number of shoes a person should own. The Wajelwa hitmaker stated that individuals do not need to have more than four pairs.

This declaration sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some supporting his view and others emphasising the freedom to collect as many shoes as one desires, particularly in the case of sneakers.

