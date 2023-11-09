Controversial producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee, finds himself in the dark after Cyan Boujee made accusations against him

The Charlotte hitmaker wrote a tweet that he is having a gloomy day today

Prince Kaybee has found himself dragged by Cyan Boujee countless times ever since her explicit video was leaked

Prince Kaybee had a gloomy day amid Cyan Boujee's accusations. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Prince Kaybee finds himself making headlines once again recently, and the star got dragged and accused by none other than Cyan Boujee of having many explicit tapes of other girls besides her. Prince wrote a tweet on his timeline about how he feels right now.

Prince Kaybee is feeling gloomy

Controversial producer Prince Kaybee has topped the Twitter trending list following the claims Cyan made on L-Tido's podcast. Prince Kaybee shared a tweet replying to a thread that asked him if he had any motivational quotes or messages.

The Gugulethu hitmaker responded to the tweep, telling him that he is not having the greatest of days and he won't be giving any 'word of the day.' Kaybee wrote:

"Ai, today I don’t have hey, it's a gloomy day."

See the tweet below:

Cyan accuses Prince Kaybee of leaking their saucy video

Social media buzzed after Cyan Boujee's explicit video hit the streets. Taking to her Instagram stories, Cyan shocked peeps when she confirmed that the man in the video was, in fact, Prince Kaybee. She then put the star on full blast for allegedly leaking their saucy video on purpose. The post read:

"I'm ayt guys but wow. May God bless Prince Kaybee. It's him, definitely. My only issue is my n*ggas are all gonna dump me today."

Prince Kaybee's 4th motorbike crash

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the controversial DJ and producer Prince Kaybee attracted controversy recently. The producer shared images of his recent motorbike accident injuries online.

The Gugulethu hitmaker recently crashed into a motorbike. Prince Kaybee posted pictures of his injured arm on Twitter. The DJ told his followers that this was not his first crash but the fourth one since he started riding motorbikes.

