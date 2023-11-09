Cyan Boujee has opened the lid, giving more details about her famous s*x tape. which she claims was leaked by Prince Kaybee

She was a guest on L-Tido's podcast when she said the Charlotte hitmaker used her to gain relevance

Online spectators poured cold water over her claims, saying the DJ was already famous and didn't need her for traction

Cyan Boujee told L-Tido that Prince Kaybee used their steamy tape to gain traction. Images: @snegraphs, cyan.boujee24

Raunchy influencer Honour "Cyan Boujee" Zuma has spilt more hot beans about her alleged encounter with Prince Kaybee after she claimed that the DJ leaked her viral sneaky link.

Cyan Boujee tells L-Tido that Prince Kaybee used her tape for relevance

She was invited to the L-Tido Podcast with L-Tido, where she told the rapper that Kaybee was losing his touch in the industry, so he used the tape to have his two minutes of fame.

Entertainment blogger @ThisIsColbert posted the clip from the interview on Twitter and said:

"He needed me to be relevant, he was down as hell broer! Look at where he is now,atleast he's getting a gig here & there. Like, once in a month."

Check out the interview below:

Netizens defend Prince Kaybee from Cyan Boujee's claims

Online spectators refused to believe that if Prince Kaybee had leaked the video, it would be for relevance:

@ManosphereSA asked:

"Lol, Prince never even mentioned her name, not even once. She's been tryna be relevant by mentioning his name. What is her talent?"

@Tshepho17742921 called it:

"Lies that he was down, that's just you seeking relevance. Boujee is still embarrassed she knows."

@Lumkagirl was confused:

"Girl is fighting into engekho. 'I was not a brand then', why would he need you when he was a brand already?"

@thabani82255994 was annoyed:

"This woman just wants to be relevant so much."

@KgothiieM requested:

"Please respect Prince Kaybee."

@Lethabo4991 pleaded:

"Prince Kaybee really needs to put an end to this disrespect."

Cyan Boujee claims that Prince Kaybee is keeping more tapes of other women

Earlier, Briefly News reported that during the same interview, the influencer made another accusation, saying he had many other saucy tapes.

She said Kaybee showed her those tapes to make her comfortable with the idea of bedding her, amongst many other shocking revelations.

