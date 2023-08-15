Prince Kaybee could face jail time if found guilty of has leaked Cyan Boujee's saucy tape

He will be charged with contravening the Filming and Publication Act of 1996

Calls to elbow the DJ have been making the rounds under the brutal Mzansi cancel culture

Prince Kaybee may face jail time of up to four years if found guilty of leaking a private video pleasuring Cyan Boujee. Images: @cyan.boujee, @princekaybee_sa

Things will turn sour for Prince Kaybee should he be found guilty of leaking his sneaky link with the Amapiano DJ Cyan Boujee.

The Filming and Publication Act of 1996

According to South African law, the Fetch Your Life hitmaker could face up to four years in prison for distributing expl!cit videos classified as non-consensual p*rnography.

The act includes imprisonment from two to four years and fines and punishment if the distribution is based on harm, humiliation and revenge.

Cyan's humiliation includes emotional distress and tarnishing her reputation.

Calls to cancel Prince Kaybee escalate

Social media has been motioning to cancel the DJ after the influencer told Podcast & Chill that the recording happened when she was 19 and naive.

She further claimed that the intention to cause her harm was for revenge as she refused to promote his alcohol brand for free.

Social media weighs in on the Kaybee and Cyan saga

While there is a group of the people who have already ruled the Banomoya hitmaker, others felt otherwise:

@joy_zelda said:

"Cyan Boujee was 19 years old when she and Prince Kaybee did the s*x tape she knew what she was doing, he didn't force her she should have said No but allowed it cause he's a celebrity. Now she's acting like a victim."

@Katlego_Velile had the tea:

"Rumour has it that Prince Kaybee paid Cyan Boujee R150k for him to promote his music. She signed a contract that will bind her for life."

@RockyB44427546B noticed:

"She sounds happy that the tape is out!"

@Nkosi_Shebi suggested:

"Maybe Prince Kaybee should also go to the podcast to confirm or deny Cyan Boujee's allegations."

