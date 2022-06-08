South African social media users are comparing what happened to Sjava and Lady Zamar to the ongoing Kelly Khumalo Senzi Meyiwa trial saga

Peeps have called on the Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker to be cancelled the same way Sjava was cancelled after the allegations against him

Peeps have accused the media and entertainment industry of double standards as they have not cancelled Kelly Khumalo despite the scandals trailing her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi has headed to Twitter to rally behind singer and songwriter Sjava. Many accused black Twitter and the entertainment industry of double standards as they were quick to mute the Impilo hitmaker following some accusations.

Social media users are demanding that Kelly Khumalo should be muted the same way Sjava was cancelled over false allegations. Image: @sjava_atm and @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Sjava was cancelled and lost some endorsements and gigs following false rape allegations from Lady Zamar in 2020. Peeps have for the longest time called for Kelly Khumalo to be muted due to her involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Peeps have weighed in on the two celebrities' stories and concluded that Sjava was cancelled quickly because he is a man. Many even said if Kelly was a man, she would have been arrested for murder years ago.

@CPearlz89 commented:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Sjava was wrongfully accused by Lady Zamar and they tarnished the man's reputation and cancelled all bookings, yet missy here is leaving her best life."

@neo_tebogo wrote:

"Dear @ShowmaxOnline if Kelly Khumalo was a man, would you have reacted the same way? Your mother Company Removed Sjava for rumours and tabloid stuff, not evidence let in court."

@TheSpektatah noted:

Sjava was cancelled and he won the case, yet we still hear Lady Zamar on the Radio who falsely accused him of rape and aggravated assault. Radio stations, TV shows and Event organizers need to cancel Kelly Khumalo and her Sister. This cancel culture is a scam.

Zodwa Wabantu breaks silence after being banned from performing in Malawi: “I’m so upset”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Zodwa Wabantu has been trending on social media following reports that the star was banned from attending an event in Malawi due to her raunchy performances.

A letter by a Malawian government official stated that the nature of the South African dancer's performances did not go well with their morals. Part of the statement read:

"This Ministry has noted that Zodwa has built her career and fame around morally degrading stage acts which include flaunting her nudity to audiences."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News