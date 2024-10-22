Video Captures Durban Phara Rocking Heels, Mzansi Laughs: “Very Cutesy”
- A gentleman in Durban who is presumably a phara rocked a pair of heels in a busy town like nobody's business
- The guy walked in the high shoes like someone who is used to wearing heels a lot
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
A video of a phara in Durban rocking heels has made rounds on social media, leaving the netizens in laughter.
In a TikTok clip uploaded by @londiwengcobo08, a lady is walking in the busy street of Durban. As she was walking, she saw a phara that rocked heels like nobody's business.
One could tell that the man is used to heels by how he comfortably walked in them. He even did a mini jog as he was crossing the street, lol. People were amused by what they were seeing.
Durban gent rocks heels like a professional model
Watch the funny TikTok video below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Netizens entertained by phara in heels
The video gained over 190k views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:
@bulelwa030khwezi🇿🇦 said:
"He walks in heels much better than me😭😭."
@Nomkhi was entertained:
"Ayike best video of the week for mina🤣🤣🤣🤣."
@Felly_m commented:
"This country is so random yaz 😭 iRun though at the end."
@n wrote:
"Slay phara 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 welcome to South African Durban Slay Phara."
@Kgosatsana ya Koeneng applauded:
"He worked them though 😁."
@Hle commended:
"He walks better than me in heels 👠 😂😂😂."
@charity shared:
"Asambe phara, same here l walk fast on heels and l feel comfortable on them."
@Kele... commented:
"He walks much better in heels than most of us! 🤞🏼😂"
@Lungelo Made loved:
"Very cutesy 💕😅."
@zipho stanned:
"Very demure very cute😂😂😂."
Gauteng prisoner looks cutesy in heels
In another story, Briefly News reported about a Johannesburg prisoner who rocked heels.
A video of a Johannesburg prisoner wearing heels in a public hospital has made rounds on social media. In a TikTok clip uploaded by @missp340, people are seen sitting while others are standing in a queue waiting to be assisted at the hospital in the Soweto area, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com