A gentleman in Durban who is presumably a phara rocked a pair of heels in a busy town like nobody's business

The guy walked in the high shoes like someone who is used to wearing heels a lot

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A gent in Durban hilariously walked in heels in public. Images: @londiwengcobo08/ TikTok, @Pheelings Media/ Getty Images

A video of a phara in Durban rocking heels has made rounds on social media, leaving the netizens in laughter.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @londiwengcobo08, a lady is walking in the busy street of Durban. As she was walking, she saw a phara that rocked heels like nobody's business.

One could tell that the man is used to heels by how he comfortably walked in them. He even did a mini jog as he was crossing the street, lol. People were amused by what they were seeing.

Durban gent rocks heels like a professional model

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by phara in heels

The video gained over 190k views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@bulelwa030khwezi🇿🇦 said:

"He walks in heels much better than me😭😭."

@Nomkhi was entertained:

"Ayike best video of the week for mina🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Felly_m commented:

"This country is so random yaz 😭 iRun though at the end."

@n wrote:

"Slay phara 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 welcome to South African Durban Slay Phara."

@Kgosatsana ya Koeneng applauded:

"He worked them though 😁."

@Hle commended:

"He walks better than me in heels 👠 😂😂😂."

@charity shared:

"Asambe phara, same here l walk fast on heels and l feel comfortable on them."

@Kele... commented:

"He walks much better in heels than most of us! 🤞🏼😂"

@Lungelo Made loved:

"Very cutesy 💕😅."

@zipho stanned:

"Very demure very cute😂😂😂."

Gauteng prisoner looks cutesy in heels

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Johannesburg prisoner who rocked heels.

A video of a Johannesburg prisoner wearing heels in a public hospital has made rounds on social media. In a TikTok clip uploaded by @missp340, people are seen sitting while others are standing in a queue waiting to be assisted at the hospital in the Soweto area, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

