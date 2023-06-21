One fashionable man went TikTok viral after wearing an interesting ensemble to church, and he was a hit

A TikTok video shows how he remained focused during praise and worship while in his out-there clothes and accessories

Online users had funny comments upon realizing the man's choice of attire for the church service

One man became a hit on TikTok for wearing his church outfit. He opted for an alternative to flat shoes, showing his unique style.

Many people were entertained after watching the video of the man. Online users enjoyed the video of the church session, and it received over 90,000 likes.

Church service made interesting by man's outfit

A video posted by @_bongani_eddie showed a man who decided to wear platform-high heels to church. Watch the video of the man singing in his conspicuous outfit.

South Africans were entertained by a flamboyant man in the video

Many people love to see videos of church moments. Online users commented that they enjoyed seeing his unique take on his Sunday Best. Read their comments below:

Marigold Tapelo wondered:

"Those look great, are they comfy?"

Bongani_Eddie, the creator, answered:

"Platforms are always comfortable."

Ibonga Maseti wrote:

"I've been laughing at the little girl."

phaladim9742 said:

"The attire, underrated glamour sana."

Daisy_Love noticed:

"The Kid has alot of unanswered questions."

Inkosi Yama Ndebele added:

"After uye wayosela.[you went to drink]"

anniewilson7005 exclaimed:

"The outfit is outfitting"

