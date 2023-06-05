Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori, sparked controversy with her edgy fashion choices at a church service, drawing mixed reactions from netizens

Netizens questioned the appropriateness of Kanye and Bianca's outfits for a church setting, raising concerns about their dress code

Tweeps made humourous comparisons, likening Bianca's attire to a Roblox locker, a trash can, and goth versions of plants from Super Mario

Bianca Censori had tongues wagging with her bizarre outfit on her way to church service. Images: MEGA, Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin.

Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori, has set fingers tweeting with her edgy look as the couple attended a church service on 4 June.

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, got trolled online for her weird fit

Censori is no stranger to social media buzz due to her bizarre fashion choices. Briefly News previously reported on Kanye and his wife out and about while dressed in outfits that had fans talking.

@PopCrave shared an image of the Wests on Twitter, saying:

"Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori heading to a church service earlier today."

Netizens were weirded out by Bianca's style and couldn't help but comment on it; some fans drew attention to Kanye's dress code.

Peeps wondered if their choice of clothes were suitable for church

A number of peeps wondered if their fashion choices were acceptable for the church.

@infeelsss tweeted:

"Why are they built like my Roblox locker? "

@anabelafay said:

"Is she wearing a trash can?"

@atomicbek said:

"Those plants in Super Mario if they were goth."

@doobaym said:

"Every day, I thank God for saving Kim from this weird man‍♂️"

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori rock bizarre outfits in new pic, netizens weirded out: “This is cringe”

Briefly News previously reported on Kanye West and Bianca Censori rocking weird fits in a pic that surfaced online.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made a rare appearance but were trolled for their bizarre outfits. According to Page Six, the couple had a dinner date at Cecconi in West Hollywood and were photographed holding hands afterwards.

@kanyestreams1 shared the image of the lovers rocking unusual outfits. Censori wore a white sports bra, and the look was completed with leggings and beige heels. Ye, on the other hand, was dressed in black leggings with kneepads, a black sweatshirt, and black slides.

