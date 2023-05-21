Who is Kanye West's 'wife,' Bianca Censori? All about the architectural designer

In the ever-evolving scene of celebrity relationships, Kanye West has again caught the public's attention with his reported wife, Bianca Censori. While many might associate the rapper, entrepreneur, and fashion designer with his high-profile marriages, the news of his new muse came two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Who is this mysterious new woman?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori in Los Angeles, California. Photos: @west_familye on Instagram, Mega/GC Images (Modified by author)

Bianca is an accomplished Australian architectural designer, design consultant, model, and businesswoman who gained attention for her alleged involvement with the Grammy winner now known as Ye. Both share a strong passion for fashion design, with Bianca reportedly working alongside him at his renowned firm, Yeezy. She possesses remarkable talent and creativity, harbouring a deep passion for design since her early years.

Bianca Censori's profile and bio summary

Full name Bianca Censori Age 28 years old (as of June 2023) Date of birth 5 January 1995 Gender Female Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Melbourne, Australia Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Height in feet 5′9" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilogram 75 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Marital status Single Husband Kanye West School Carey Baptist Grammar School University University of Melbourne Profession Architectural designer, fashion designer, model Net worth $2 million

Who is Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife?

Bianca is reportedly an architectural designer, fashion designer, and model working alongside her uber famous and rich 'husband' Kanye West.

How old is Bianca Censori?

Censori (aged 28 as of June 2023) born in Melbourne, Australia in 1995 is a talented and creative artist. Kanye West is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer. Aged 46 as of 2023, he was born on 8 June 1977. That is almost an 18 year age difference between Kanye and his new 'wife' Bianca.

Education

Bianca attended Carey Baptist Grammar School for her high school education from 2002 to 2012. In 2017, she pursued architecture at the University of Melbourne, earning a bachelor's degree. She obtained her master's degree from the same institution in 2020, as stated on her LinkedIn profile.

Is Bianca Censori a real architect?

Bianca Censori's career history shows she is an architect; she began creating and crafting jewellery during her school days. In 2013, she founded her jewellery line called Nylons, starting with simple chokers made from mesh.

Censori worked as a student architect at DP Toscano Architects, a renowned Collingwood-based firm, from July 2017 to June 2020. Her architectural skills led to her role as a design consultant at Kelektiv from 2016 to 2017. In November 2020, she became the head architect for Kanye West's company, Yeezy, and occasionally models.

Are Kanye and Bianca married?

Sources state the couple married in a private wedding ceremony held in January 2023 but have yet to obtain a legal marriage certificate. The marriage ceremony was originally rumoured to have happened in Los Angeles, but other reports state it was held at the $5,000-a-night Amangiri Resort in Utah. As per sources, the ring represents West's 'commitment' to Bianca.

This news created a buzz in the entertainment industry, especially as recent photos show the couple wearing rings. Fans noticed that Kanye's Censori Overload track was a play on Bianca's last name. It was released in December 2022, suggesting his interest in her before their engagement. The couple was spotted dining together at Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills in early January.

Kanye and Censori's marriage occurred just two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was officially concluded in November 2022. The former couple married in 2014, but their union became tumultuous, and they had a subsequent separation, leading to a divorce filing in 2021. They share custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and Kanye provides $200,000 in child support.

Bianca Censori's Instagram

The Yeezy's architect had an active Instagram page named @bianca.censori with 16,500 followers, but it was deactivated when the news of her marriage with the rapper surfaced. She is not active on any other social media platform but has fan pages on Instagram.

Bianca Censori's net worth

She has an alleged net worth of $2 million. She earned it from her professional career as an architectural designer, fashion designer and model. Kanye West has a reported net worth of about $6.6 billion in 2021.

How much is Kanye West worth now in 2023?

Ye is worth $400 million in 2023 according to Forbes magazine. His fortune includes real estate, his music catalogue's value, and a 5% stake in his ex-wife Kim Kardashian West's shapewear brand Skims.

Bianca Censori is an extraordinary talent deserving of recognition and admiration in her own right. Far from the entertainment spotlight and marriage saga, she is doing well in her profession and carving out a name for herself in the design world.

