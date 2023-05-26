Kanye West was spotted out with his new wife, Bianca Censori; the rapper made a bold fashion statement with a black t-shirt and shoulder pads featuring 'Polizei' (police)

His wife Bianca Censori wore an edgy style featuring a t-shirt wrapped around her face and head

Social media fans expressed their confusion and criticism towards Kanye's shoulder pads and Bianca's attire

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kanye West was criticised for his outfit while out on a date with his new wife Bianca Censori. Images: MEGA, Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Rapper, fashion designer and music producer, Kanye West was recently spotted out on a date with his new wife Bianca Censori.

Kanye West and his new wife, Bianca Censori were spotted out on a recent date

Known for his distinctive fashion choices, the 45-year-old artist showcased his bold style with a black t-shirt adorned with football uniform-style shoulder pads, featuring the German word 'Polizei' (police) reports Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori, his 27-year-old muse, matched his edgy aesthetic with an eye-catching ensemble.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

@DailyLoud shared a snap of the couple with the caption:

"Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori were spotted out on another date "

Twitter fans roasted the couple's clothing choices with many confused over Kanye's shoulder pads

The picture received a flurry of comments criticising Kanye's shoulder pads. Others talked about Bianca's fashion choices.

@cheeseslave2 tweeted:

"This is creepy. Why is she exposing herself? And why the mask? What is wrong with his shoulders?"

@AKfortySlevin said:

"Why are they always dressed like randomized video game-created characters?"

@r7johnson said:

"Why bro got shoulder pads on?"

@heyitscookiee commented:

"Why does Kanye here look like Kanye if he was drawn from memory."

@RKzero10 tweeted:

"Kanye looks like he's drawn from memory."

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West’s shenanigans are more detrimental to their kids than explicit tape, peeps disagree

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Kim Kardashian saying West's shenanigans are more detrimental to their kids than her explicit tape.

The season premiere of The Kardashians started off with a bang as Kim Kardashian weighed in on her ex-husband, Kanye West's behaviour. The SKIMS founder believes Kanye West's shenanigans could be damaging to their four children one day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News