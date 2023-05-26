Global site navigation

Kanye West Spotted Out and About With New Wife Bianca Censori, Fans Criticise The Rapper's Fashion Choices
Kanye West Spotted Out and About With New Wife Bianca Censori, Fans Criticise The Rapper's Fashion Choices

by  Zimvo Radana
  • Kanye West was spotted out with his new wife, Bianca Censori; the rapper made a bold fashion statement with a black t-shirt and shoulder pads featuring 'Polizei' (police)
  • His wife Bianca Censori wore an edgy style featuring a t-shirt wrapped around her face and head
  • Social media fans expressed their confusion and criticism towards Kanye's shoulder pads and Bianca's attire

Kanye West was spotted out with his wife Bianca Censori.
Kanye West was criticised for his outfit while out on a date with his new wife Bianca Censori. Images: MEGA, Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images

Rapper, fashion designer and music producer, Kanye West was recently spotted out on a date with his new wife Bianca Censori.

Kanye West and his new wife, Bianca Censori were spotted out on a recent date

Known for his distinctive fashion choices, the 45-year-old artist showcased his bold style with a black t-shirt adorned with football uniform-style shoulder pads, featuring the German word 'Polizei' (police) reports Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori, his 27-year-old muse, matched his edgy aesthetic with an eye-catching ensemble.

@DailyLoud shared a snap of the couple with the caption:

"Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori were spotted out on another date "

Twitter fans roasted the couple's clothing choices with many confused over Kanye's shoulder pads

The picture received a flurry of comments criticising Kanye's shoulder pads. Others talked about Bianca's fashion choices.

@cheeseslave2 tweeted:

"This is creepy. Why is she exposing herself? And why the mask? What is wrong with his shoulders?"

@AKfortySlevin said:

"Why are they always dressed like randomized video game-created characters?"

@r7johnson said:

"Why bro got shoulder pads on?"

@heyitscookiee commented:

"Why does Kanye here look like Kanye if he was drawn from memory."

@RKzero10 tweeted:

"Kanye looks like he's drawn from memory."

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West’s shenanigans are more detrimental to their kids than explicit tape, peeps disagree

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Kim Kardashian saying West's shenanigans are more detrimental to their kids than her explicit tape.

The season premiere of The Kardashians started off with a bang as Kim Kardashian weighed in on her ex-husband, Kanye West's behaviour. The SKIMS founder believes Kanye West's shenanigans could be damaging to their four children one day.

