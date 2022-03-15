The Kardashian/Jenner family is back and even better with an exciting new twist on their famous reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The new reality series will be produced by Hulu with the new title, The Kardashians , and is set to premiere as early as April this year

Fans of the famous family can barely wait after the trailer teased baby news for Kourtney, divorce drama for Kim and glimpses of Kylie's pregnancy

The Kardashians could not stay off of our screens for too long as they announce their return to reality TV. The famous Calabasas family had released the official trailer for their new Hulu show and this season looks like it's going to be a banger.

‘The Kardashians’ have shared the official trailer for their upcoming reality series. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kardashian/Jenner fans can barely contain themselves after the famous family released the exciting trailer for their new and improved reality show. The famous sisters promise to lay it all out on the table this time around.

The new reality series will premiere on 14 April and will follow the family around as they navigate their busy lives. The Hulu trailer dropped easter eggs about newly engaged couple Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian trying for a baby, reports Variety.

Kim Kardashian can also be seen openly talking about her divorce from Kanye West and her budding new relationship with comedian, Pete Davidson.

The business mogul took to her Instagram to share the clip of the jam-packed trailer and fans flooded the comment section with their exciting messages.

@ericmavelle wrote:

"Scenes like a movie! The level of quality is the highest!"

@snraaj said:

"Travis and Kourtney want a baby, hoow cuteee!!"

@outmanaboubkar commented:

"Y’all ate with this trailer i-."

@mrs_sarahcampbell wrote:

"Clear your schedule."

