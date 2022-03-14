Kim Kardashian praised Rihanna's pregnancy style on Instagram as she stated that it's the best

The reality TV star is among the many celebrities that admire Bad girl Riri's sense of style

Since announcing her pregnancy, the singer has worn a variety of bold and dramatic pregnant outfits

Fashion Guru Kim Kardashian has applauded Rihanna's pregnancy style, dubbing it "the best ever".

Rihanna has been blowing the internet with her pregnancy looks. Photo: Fenty beauty.

Source: Instagram

Kim posted a photo of Rihanna looking amazing in a bold and daring attire on her Instagram stories on Monday 13th.

She captioned the shot:

"OMG @badgirlriri finest pregnancy style ever."

The outfit

Rihanna wore this ensemble over the weekend. She accessorised with a gleaming silver bralette with an enormous black jacket.

She paired the pieces with black leather shorts and thigh-high boots that matched.

Her oomph-exuding ensemble was completed with a pair of delicate necklaces and striking shades.

The pop sensation who is expecting her first child is killing it in the pregnancy fashion game.

Fashion killer

When it comes to adorning the baby bump, Rihanna's fashion credit appears to be 'bare it all'.

Her risqué clothing choices have given the pregnancy style a striking facelift.

Kim was named fashion icon of the year in 2021, and that shows how fitting it is to get compliments from her.

