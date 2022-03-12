Trevor Noah Tears Into Kim Kardashian After She Called Poor People Lazy

Trevor Noah is the latest celebrity to lay into Kim Kardashian for her tone-deaf "advice" to women telling them to work harder

Her implication was that poor people were poor because they were lazy, Noah pointed out that Kim was born into wealth and privilege

Social media users have continued to drag the socialite on social media following her "advice" to ladies on International Women's Day

Kim Kardashian sort of put her foot in her mouth when she offered some advice during an interview. She told women that if they want to be successful and rich, they needed to work hard.

This didn't sit so well with people who felt that her implication was that poor people were poor because they were lazy.

Trevor Noah ripped into her and accused Kim Kardashian of presenting an image of herself as a lady of leisure in her social media posts, and not reflecting any of the hard work she does.

Trevor Noah reminded Kim Kardashian that luck plays a huge role in success.

The South African born funnyman went on to say that poor people are not lazy and poor people work hard. He added that sometimes the poorer someone is, the harder they work.

He used his grandmother as an example who worked far harder than he ever did in his life. He said that success and fame were more determined by good luck than hard work.

Noah pointed out that Kim was born into a wealthy family with privilege and social connections giving her a far better start in life than most people.

Social media users take exception to Kim Kardashian's "advice"

"So tone deaf": Kim Kardashian blasted for ethics advice to 'women in business'

Earlier, Briefly News Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has been dragged by social media users following a recent video. The Skims founder, her sisters Kourtney and Khloe and their mother Kris Jenner were all in the now-viral video.

Speaking in an interview with Variety ahead of the launch of their new show, The Kardashians, Kim said women in business need to get up and work. She added that people should avoid toxic work environments and opt for workplaces where everyone loves what they are doing. She said:

"I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f****** ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

