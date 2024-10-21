A student shared a video of her studying attempt that didn't go right, leaving many Mzansi peeps entertained

The hun had good intentions, even stepping out of the house to study in the fresh air, but her body had other plans

Social media users took to the comment section to advise the lady what not to do when studying outside, while others joked about the situation

A young lady shared a video of her attempt to study. Image: @comfort_2308

Source: TikTok

A student attempted to spend more study time outside, enjoying the fresh air, but she went about it incorrectly: she made herself too comfortable, sending her body straight to dreamland.

The babe shared her amusing video on TikTok under the user handle @comfort_2308, which gained a massive 858K views, almost 18K likes, and over 1K opinions from social media users entertained by the video.

The hun's study attempt gone wrong

The young student shared a video of herself lying outside the house, in the grass, covered with a warm blanket while studying. The video moves to show her head covered with the book while she sleeps.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps add their views after watching the video

The video attracted many social media users who related to the student falling asleep while studying; however, they cautioned the user not to be too comfortable, as that may often lead to falling asleep.

User @Teekay M said:

"She’s me I’m always sleeping 💔😭🧎."

User @foodandlifecarley suggested:

"I’m thinking a chair and table, my lovey…. Put your books and stationery there and stay there Ok 🥹🤌🏽😂."

User @AmandaVirtue detailed:

"You still comfortable... it needs to be Uncomfortable so that you won't sleep 😂😂😂😂."

User @Ndoni😍advised:

"Go to your nearest library and study. If you sleep there as well, chom you're the problem😭💁🏾‍♀."

User @Khensi Khensani noted:

"No, sisi phela, you just changed locations 😭😭🤣."

User @user6762302503625 added:

"Pillow outside? There was no hope from the start🤣."

