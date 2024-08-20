An ambitious South African student shared with Mzansi how she gets herself to focus on her studies

The young lady writes her goals down on sticky notes and motivates herself to work harder in order to achieve them

Social media users praised her way of getting herself to stay committed and disciplined

A young student shared how she forces herself to stay disciplined and focused on her studies. She threatens herself by imagining the worst possible scenarios of not attaining her goals.

A young ambitious scholar shared a practical study tip. Image: @madampreciousnkosi

Source: TikTok

The thought of not living her desired lifestyle is what scares her into focusing on her schoolwork.

Student threatens herself to study, Mzansi reacts

The new generation of South African youth have a much smoother schooling journey than the generation before 1994. The young ones now have the privilege of attending the school of their choice after proving their hard work through exceptional grades.

They are also funded by the government, which creates programmes for the youth to gain work experience and stay off the streets. An ambitious Mzansi student shared with TikTok followers how she disciplines herself in school.

The lady writes down her dreams and aspirations on sticky notes and then threatens herself to work hard for them. She motivates herself by picturing the worst-case scenario of not living her dream life, which fires her up to work harder.

Some of her notes include:

“Iyhoo, imagine not having a foreign car. Get back to work, baby girl.”

“Flying via economy at a big age is embarrassing.”

“Imagine not being able to do things you want because of financial constraints. Aowa baby girl.”

“A Porsche 911 and a vacation house will do.”

“A Swiss boarding school costs $130 000 USD (R2 339 096.50).”

The student shared the clip on TikTok with the caption:

“POV: You have to threaten yourself to study. Everyday ke lwa lenna.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to young scholar threatening herself

Briefly News reached out to a young lady, Qaqamba Falithenjwa, who is currently juggling motherhood, a career and a tertiary education, to get an idea of how she manages to stay focused on her studies:

“ It is hard. I have to threaten myself to study, especially when I have schoolwork to submit. I want to graduate again, and I remind myself that it would be an embarrassment if I didn’t graduate with my friends and got left behind. I tell myself that I need to get that second belt, so I need to do it even if I’m tired. I sacrifice my sleep because I have so much to do during the day.”

Social media users thought that the lady’s way of disciplining herself was noble and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Elizabeth_Chokoe had the same vision:

"You see, if I have that “Swiss boarding school” card on my wall, I’m definitely studying!"

@Shamah Organix was on the same page:

"Imagine a Land Rover on a call centre salary... hit the books."

@MIDAS loves Mzansi youth's vision:

"I feel the next generation of Africans is going to be giving Monaco cause the motivation and access we have is crazy."

Matric top student shares thorn-filled journey after graduating high school

Briefly News also reported that a woman named Abigail shared her horrid journey on TikTok as she fought for a better life for herself and her family. Abigail’s life started falling apart right after matric when she experienced difficulty in getting into university.

Through her faith in her maker, Abigail was able to secure a couple of bags, making her tough journey worthwhile.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News