A woman on TikTok shared how her dream of becoming a foundation phase teacher backfired

Zanele Mnguni shared a video explaining to one of her students how to write eligibly, but the young one could not comprehend her orders

Social media users were floored by the young teacher’s frustrations and commented on her post

A South African lady, Zanele Mnguni, chose her passion and followed her dream of becoming a foundation-phase teacher. However, her desire to teach young people backfired when she realised that her patience did not match their pace of learning.

A foundation phase teacher shared her frustrations of working with young minds. Image: @zanelemnguni

Source: TikTok

Social media users could not deal with Mnguni’s emotions and chuckled at her frustrations.

Mzansi reacts to foundation phase teacher’s struggles with learners

Figuring out what your passion is might be as easy as breathing; really, it is the one thing that makes you feel most alive.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Once one determines what their passions are, they try their best to monetise them by choosing a profession that needs the same skills that align with them. A South African lady, Zanele Mnguni, shared her dream of becoming a foundation phase teacher.

Mnguni made herself proud by graduating from university and becoming a teacher, but her passion seemed more challenging than breathing during this season. The lady shared a clip in which she is frustrated that one of her learners is unable to comprehend her orders.

The young teacher tried to help her students with their writing, but they did not match her patience. She shared the video on TikTok with the caption:

“POV: You decided to be a teacher in foundation phase. Kunzima.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacted to foundation phase teacher’s frustrations

Social media users were floored by the woman’s reaction to a learner unable to comprehend her orders in class:

@makhosazana mlangeni suggested that:

"This right here is proof that some parents aren't helping teachers."

@yaKhabakointombi predicted how a parent would respond:

"And the parent will be like my kid can write mos here at home."

@LonkieMooi offered help for the teacher:

"Remedial is very important, knowing how to handle such situations as a teacher and helping each child according to their capabilities. Yes, it will be difficult but you are that child's only hope."

@tshivalo_m shared that teaching was not made for her because:

"My anger issues wouldn't allow me to become a teacher."

@Ndlelehle_ has madec all the necessary prep:

"I have a 5 year going to school next year and I taught him igama nesbongo. Alphabets and numbers too, as parents we can’t rely on teachers for yonkinto😔 creche taught me ukuth ngizenzele."

Mzansi teacher handles classroom patience like a pro

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi teacher amazed SA with her gentle approach to handling classroom chaos like a pro. The sweet lady remained a green flag, and she ensured that her classroom operated smoothly for herself and her learners.

Social media users praised the lovely teacher for her evident passion for teaching.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News