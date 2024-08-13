A popular public school teacher shared a typical day in her life on TikTok and received praise

The lady started filming footage for her vlog in the morning when she left her house and stopped at the end of her day when she went to bed

Social media users appreciated her way of storytelling as the teacher was vulnerable enough to let the internet into her life

A stylish young public school teacher let the internet into her life when she shared a vlog. The footage was taken to give her followers an idea of a typical day in her life.

Her followers appreciated the vulnerability and shared kind words in the comments section.

Public school teacher shares typical day in her life

Social media has created a fun and beautiful way of storytelling with audio-visual content. This form of storytelling makes one's audience feel accommodated by the people they choose to follow, as the vulnerability exchanged for views amounts to great engagement.

A well-known public school teacher, Chiakre, shared a typical day in her life. She started filming footage from when she got out of her house and into the car that would drop her in front of the school gates. The fashionable lady then filmed her prep before school started.

In her clip, she included a special occasion in school where the senior learners were invited to a motivational talk. The exciting video also captured the day-to-day life of the school's procedures, like students queueing for breakfast and attending classes.

At 3 o'clock, the school came out, but Chiakre was off to a different adventure with her house-hunting colleague. After their hunt, the educator filmed once more as she got into bed and signed out.

She captioned her clip:

"A day in my life as a public school teacher."

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to public school teacher's typical day

Social media users were appreciative of the teacher's vulnerability and letting them into her life. The snippet that she shared with them was great engagement that received over 100 comments:

@N’wa Nkuna came through for the lady:

"Never skip a Chikare video."

@Molly Karabo Mohale shared:

"I live for this lady, bathong."

@landzani 1 enjoyed the clip:

"You're living the most peaceful life."

@Roro praised the teacher:

"Look babe…I love you wholeheartedly…keep up the extraordinary content."

Mzansi teacher handles classroom patience like a pro

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi teacher amazed SA with her gentle approach to handling classroom chaos like a pro. The sweet lady remained a green flag, and she ensured that her classroom operated smoothly for herself and her learners.

Social media users praised the lovely teacher for her evident passion for teaching.

