Three maths teachers proved society wrong with their boring label and busted sweet moves on TikTok

The three musketeers wowed Mzansi with their colourful personalities as they did the valamkhukhu challenge

Netizens filled the comments section with amusing remarks

Three maths teachers wowed Mzansi when they hopped on a famous TikTok dance challenge.

three maths teachers show off their cool personalities on TikTok. Image: @surpricemalatji74

Source: TikTok

The girls showed off their flexibility as they did the Vulamkhukhu challenge.

Teachers have fun, too

Modern-day teachers are a true contradiction to teachers of the past, who had biscuit-sized classes and oversized dull suits. They would carry a briefcase, never smile, and their entire outfit would be covered in chalk by the end of the day. It mostly felt like detention every day for the learners.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Today’s teachers use more colour to excite the students, just as people in the 1900s were overjoyed to ditch the black-and-white pictures on their television screens. Teachers now hop on challenges, just like these three ladies who killed the Vulamkhukhu TikTok challenge.

One of the teachers posted the video on TikTok and captioned it: “Before the refinement”

Watch the video below:

Modern-day TikTok teachers

The three maths teachers killed the challenge and created a threat of 3414 comments where netizens shared their thoughts:

@Teekay made a special request;

"Pls do Tlhoma ka serethe, I want to see something."

@Palesa! roasted the girls:

"Dancing to the nearest 10."

@Ntando was defeated by the speed:

"Rhythm was found dancing alone outside the school gates."

@Dr_Dotz realised that it was not make sure:

"Are you guys listening to the same song???"

@Humbu-whombu joked by saying:

"She's dancing 1 minute remaining."

TikTok cures stress and so does dancing

Briefly News also reported that one South African educator melted many people's hearts on the internet with his heartwarming cip. In the footage, the gentleman unveiled how he greets his students, which impressed online users. Netizens loved the content as they flooded the comments section to gush over the man's clip.

Briefly News spoke to occupational therapist Olivia Rae Oliver, who shared why it is important to have a healthy classroom for students to engage. The school professor became a hot topic on social media. The educator shared a video of how he welcomes his students into the classroom every morning. The footage shared by the teacher himself on the video platform shows him and one of his learners busting some impressive dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News