A school teacher and a couple of learners jumped on the Tshwala Bami dance challenge and killed it

The choreographed dance routine packed with infectious energy had thousands of netizens excited

South Africans raved about the impressive dance moves executed with precision in the classroom

A teacher and her pupils slayed the 'Tshwala Bami' dance challenge. Image: @auntychiii

Source: TikTok

When it comes to bringing the party to unexpected places, South African school teachers and pupils are leading the charge. Recently, an educator and her learners transformed their classroom into a dance floor.

Vibey group slays Tshwala Bami moves

They participated in the Tshwala Bami dance challenge and flawlessly executed the routine.

They grooved to the beats of the hit amapiano song, with the teacher in the middle. The choreographed dance video on the TikTok account @auntychiii showed their synchronised moves.

Dance video grabs SA's attention

The footage was a hit among South Africans and managed to get thousands of views, likes, and shares.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise talented dancers

As the video made its rounds on the platform, netizens showered the vibey group with praise.

See some comments below:

@Litricia said:

"The teacher is leading by example.❣️"

@Nic&Nails wrote:

"It was the teacher's idea because she does it better."

@tebogorachel90 posted:

"You're indeed a good teacher you are teaching them right."

@mapspaul stated:

"The ma'am left no crumbs."

@MelvinVanKgotse mentioned:

"You can't teach them if you don't entertain them. ❤️ This is nice ma'am."

@child.of.god0688 commented:

"The girl in the back is serious."

@Shi_Make shared:

"Teachers and kids these days make me feel like I went to school in the wrong years."

@kgoshi_tloumalatjie added:

"I love teachers of this day, now I see why our kids are doing great at school because they are happy."

Source: Briefly News