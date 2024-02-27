A Mzansi lady took to social media to showcase how she renovated her classroom by giving it a makeover

In the video, the woman can be seen painting, shifting and decorating the room in the way she sees fits

Social media users were in awe of the lady's final outcome as they rushed to her comments to gush over her classroom

A young teacher took it upon herself to renovate her classroom, which impressed many people online.

A South African teacher transformed her classroom in a TikTok video. Image: @miss_erasmus1

Teacher gives her class a makeover in a TikTok video

A clip posted by @miss_erasmus1 shows the young lady's classroom as it looked before she gave it a makeover. As the video progresses, the woman can be seen cutting out paper and pasting it on a see-through container. The teacher then places all her things in the cupboard and sorts out her other items according to the grade that she teaches.

As the video continues, the lady can be seen painting her classroom in white. After painting, she placed her mat, which she had bought from Shein. She stated that she bought the fabrics for her curtains in Durbanville.

At the end of the clip, @miss_erasmus1 sews her curtains in a sewing machine. She hanged them up. She then unveiled her renovated classroom, and it looked beautiful and welcoming.

Peeps in awe of the teacher's classroom

Social media users flocked to the lady's comments section as they gushed over her classroom while praising her on her creativity.

Cody_bolo said:

"Your classroom looks very nice. You've done a great job."

Andrea Meyer added:

"Love it looks vibrant."

Antonia wrote:

"Beautiful! Where did you get the pink chair from?"

Zee gushed over the classroom, saying:

"This is so cute."

Renie October said:

"I love the clear containers for the work."

Life Science teacher impresses SA with unique and effective teaching method

Breifly News previously reported that a Life Science teacher's viral video proved that learning can be fun as he turned a lesson on chromosomes and DNA into a catchy song.

He made the complex study material easy to learn while making it a memorable experience for his learners. The TikTok video was uploaded on his account @thishawakutiktok. The learners can be seen singing along to the song, demonstrating its success as a teaching tool.

