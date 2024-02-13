A South African Life Science teacher gained online popularity with a viral video of his unique lesson

The man created a catchy song about chromosomes, and the pupils enthusiastically sang along

Netizens commended the teacher for his innovative approach to education and his effective teaching technique

A teacher taught his class a catchy song about Life Science. Image: @thishawakutiktok

Who says learning can't be fun? A Life Science teacher's viral video proved otherwise as he turned a lesson on chromosomes and DNA into a catchy song.

Jamming in the classroom

He made the complex study material easy to learn while making it a memorable experience for his learners.

The TikTok video was uploaded on his account @thishawakutiktok. The learners can be seen singing along to the song, demonstrating its success as a teaching tool.

School lesson video goes viral

They had smiles on their faces and were not just memorising concepts but also enjoying the process. The clip clocked a whopping 836,000 views and counting.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praises cool teacher

South Africans are impressed by the teacher's creative approach to education. Many are praising his effective teaching technique. From turning complex topics into catchy tunes to fostering a fun learning environment, he's certainly making a mark in the noble teaching profession.

@syabusisa10 said:

"I'm so heartbroken shame I came to enroll my son for grade 8, kwathiwa sekugcwele. Lapho ngangfisani ukth umfan wam adlule esandlen sakho. "

@Tobiasmapolanka wrote:

"And I am sure there are some who just go with the flow , they are not catching. "

@Maki.Pootona mentioned:

"When we talk about passionate people we are talking about you, sir. You love what you do."

@muthakhi shared:

"My biology teacher was very bad I never learned anything till today."

@tandiduks posted:

"They will never forget. Best teacher ever. "

@Zinhle commented:

"I would have enjoyed this class and passed well, salute. "

@xx_mbali2 stated:

"I got Level 6 in Life Science because of you! I used to go to all the camps and cross days. "

@Ndlovukazi_Boyabenyatsi added:

"Young Stunna we Life Science. "

Life Science teacher celebrates 100% matric pass

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman who is a teacher and her daughter were celebrating on TikTok. Matric results came out, and even the teacher had something to brag about.

The video by the teacher got lots of attention. Many people were fascinated by the woman celebrating the fruits of her labour.

