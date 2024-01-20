Matric results have had many people celebrating, and one teacher joined in to flex her hard work with matriculants

The science educator posted a TikTok video of herself after seeing how well her class did for the matric 2023 exam

Many people were fascinated by the hard-working teacher's achievements in teaching Life Science to grade 12 students

A woman who is a teacher and her daughter were celebrating on TikTok. Matric results came out, and even the teacher had something to brag about.

A Life Science Teacher celebrated that her matriculants passed the subject.

Source: TikTok

The video by the teacher got lots of attention. Many people were fascinated by the woman celebrating the fruits of her labour.

Teacher celebrates matric 2023 class performance

A teacher who is a Life Science educator bragged that she has had a 100% pass rate for the last 7 years. She was dancing for joy with her daughter @olwethuh4.

Watch the clip below:

South Africa applauds Life Science teacher

Many people commented, showing the teacher's appreciation. Online users were full of compliments.

Umzukulwana WamaHlub joked:

"Khupuka lapo chlorophyll."

Sibongile Portia Ndlozi commented:

"Well done mammy we need more dedicated teachers like you."

K Y M B A L I P E T E R S wrote:

We need teachers like mommy, Well done mother bear."

Fentse1402 added:

"This means she's great at what she does, congratulations mommy, job well done."

user228641186784 said:

"It's really wonderful to see teachers celebrating their subject pass rate."

Life Science teacher sings in lesson

A woman taught students in a creative and entertaining way. The educator went viral for making an impact.

Passionate teacher dances with great energy during lesson

Briefly News previously reported that being a great teacher should be much more than credentials, experience, and intelligence. You need to have a heart and passion for the position.

One teacher displayed these characteristics beautifully when he was captured on video giving a lesson with great enthusiasm.

The clip posted on TikTok by @g.mpembe shows the man standing before the class as he recites a catchy song, teaching them what sounds like a scientific rule about light.

