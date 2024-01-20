Life Science Teacher Celebrates 100% Matric Pass 7 Years in a Row, Mzansi Applauds
- Matric results have had many people celebrating, and one teacher joined in to flex her hard work with matriculants
- The science educator posted a TikTok video of herself after seeing how well her class did for the matric 2023 exam
- Many people were fascinated by the hard-working teacher's achievements in teaching Life Science to grade 12 students
A woman who is a teacher and her daughter were celebrating on TikTok. Matric results came out, and even the teacher had something to brag about.
The video by the teacher got lots of attention. Many people were fascinated by the woman celebrating the fruits of her labour.
Teacher celebrates matric 2023 class performance
A teacher who is a Life Science educator bragged that she has had a 100% pass rate for the last 7 years. She was dancing for joy with her daughter @olwethuh4.
PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!
Watch the clip below:
South Africa applauds Life Science teacher
Many people commented, showing the teacher's appreciation. Online users were full of compliments.
Umzukulwana WamaHlub joked:
"Khupuka lapo chlorophyll."
Sibongile Portia Ndlozi commented:
"Well done mammy we need more dedicated teachers like you."
K Y M B A L I P E T E R S wrote:
We need teachers like mommy, Well done mother bear."
Fentse1402 added:
"This means she's great at what she does, congratulations mommy, job well done."
user228641186784 said:
"It's really wonderful to see teachers celebrating their subject pass rate."
Life Science teacher sings in lesson
A woman taught students in a creative and entertaining way. The educator went viral for making an impact.
Passionate teacher dances with great energy during lesson
Briefly News previously reported that being a great teacher should be much more than credentials, experience, and intelligence. You need to have a heart and passion for the position.
One teacher displayed these characteristics beautifully when he was captured on video giving a lesson with great enthusiasm.
The clip posted on TikTok by @g.mpembe shows the man standing before the class as he recites a catchy song, teaching them what sounds like a scientific rule about light.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News