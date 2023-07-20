A stunning teacher made learning in her class fun by using music and dance to get her learners hooked on her lesson

The beautiful teacher danced, and her students created beats using their tables during an Afrikaans letter lesson

Netizens, touched by her skill and energy, wished that more teachers could take a leaf out of her page and make learning more fun

An Afrikaans teacher made learning fun when dancing while the kids played beats. Image: @klankejuffie

Source: TikTok

A beautiful young teacher made it lit in her classroom by teaching her kids Afrikaans with a vibe.

The gorgeous Western Cape educator added some beats and Amapiano dance moves, and the children can be heard rhythmically jamming and learning with their teacher.

Learning should be fun for children, and this teacher ensured the little ones never forgot her Afrikaans lessons.

Afrikaans teacher dances Amapiano moves during lessons

@klankejuffie's viral video struck a remarkable chord with many South Africans, and it went viral with over 2.2 million views. The teacher, whose real name is Robyn Botes, is shown teaching the kids Afrikaans vowels and consonants while at the same time busting a few dance moves. Her class children provide the beats and chant the sounds and letters back enthusiastically.

According to the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, using music to teach in classrooms increases children's abilities to memorize lessons, builds relationships with teachers and learners, and accelerates literacy.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi loves the teacher's energy in the TikTok video

Netizens were amazed by the teacher's energy as she danced while teaching and wished she would teach adults like this too.

Cleanstep said:

"Please consider offering such classes for adults too. I'd never miss a day."

B.Santina Strauss loves her energy.

"I love your energy when teaching the children and hearing how they enjoy it."

Jamie-lee Damon loved her passion.

"It's the passion for me. May your videos inspire other teachers to bring their unique passion to the table to help our children."

Ntwani_Frans commented:

"I wanna go back to school."

Piero February was grateful.

"My inner child would be thrilled and excited to come to school. Thank you for doing what you do."

