A student in high school was impressed by making Algebra look simple in a short lesson on TikTok

The 10th grader made a video showing students how they can easily solve fractions, and she used a local language

Many people were delighted to hear how this smart girl explained mathematics using sePedi

A girl dubbed The Maths Doctor went TikTok viral with a powerful lesson. This young lady showed people that mathematics does not need to be complicated.

A TikTok video shows a teenager explaining Algebra, and many people were in awe of her skills. Image: @realsuccesstriumph

Source: TikTok

The video of the girl's maths breakdown received over 4 000 likes. Many people commented that they understood the maths concept easily.

Grade 10 student explains Algebra in TiK ToK video and gets 100 000 views

@realsuccesstriumph a pupil made a maths tutorial, and she had people amazed. The youngs girl broke down how to divide algebraic fractions in sePedi. Watch the video below:

Online users surprised by girl's easy maths method

Many people were honest that the teen tutor made it look easy. People commented that if they had been taught the way she demonstrated, they would've been maths geniuses.

user1100805736905 commented:

"Eish I would have got a distinction waar was jy in 1994, our kids are lucky to have a mentor like you but they don't see what adults see on you."

Amazon Reviews added:

"I didn't do pure maths at high school but wow the way you teaches it it gets so easy for me. You deserve a special allowance from our government."

itumelengmatjila85 remarked:

"I need a rematch le Maths. i was young."

fchokoe said:

"Maths made easy.I need a rematch.I think teaching with the mother tongue make it easy.Some of us in our times we were confused by English terms."

Thapi37 applauded:

"You're doing a good thing sisi by helping our kids God bless you. please keep on posting."

South Africans love to see effective teachers

Many educators often go viral when they give people a look at their classes. One teacher went viral after using music and dance to get her students to understand the lesson material.

