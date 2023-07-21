A high school teacher gave his pupils chocolate to wish them luck for their upcoming exams.

The teacher's act of kindness was captured on video and shared on social media, where it was met with widespread praise.

Netizens were inspired by the teacher's dedication to pupils and his creative way of wishing them well.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A teacher gave his pupils chocolate in preparation for exams. Image: @mphomhlungu

Source: TikTok

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher made his well-wishes for his class's upcoming exams special when he gave them chocolate as he wished them well.

The teacher certainly surprised the pupils, who could not wait to accept the sweet gift from their teacher.

A dedicated teacher gives kids chocolate for exams

The teacher was walking around the class with a box of chocolate slabs. The smiles on their faces were unmissable and so touching. @mphomhlungu posted the video, and it reached almost half a million views. In the video, the teacher gives the children chocolate while wishing them well for the exams. He switches it up from English to IsiZulu and occasionally rubs the head of one or two young men.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The man is a teacher at Hillcrest High School, located in Hillcrest near Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The school was recently in the news after texts in which racist words were used were leaked, and the public demanded an investigation into the alleged racist acts.

Watch the video here:

South Africans praise the teacher's efforts

Netizens around the country applauded the teacher for his dedication to his pupils.

Former University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said:

"This is beautiful!"

Mpote Nkwane added:

"You are an inspiration to do more and do better. Thank you for loving those cute teens."

Sibusiso Ntuli knows the teacher.

"He used to teach me at Vryheid High School. Brilliant teacher."

Thea Wolf Team pointed out:

"Great teacher! Wonderful to see the kids' excitement before exams."

Babes KaTaMzu was inspired.

"I will do this to my learners when the schools reopen. I'm inspired."

Stunning teacher wows Mzansi with Amapiano moves and music in class

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote that a teacher from the Western Cape made headlines with her unique teaching method.

The teacher mixed amapiano dance moves and rhythm to make learning letters fun.

Many netizens wished to return to school and be taught by a beautiful teacher.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News